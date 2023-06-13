Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Cuddle On The Carpet At ‘The Flash’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck swept onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash on Monday, June 12, and the results were, per usual, stunning. In photos you can see below, the Marry Me actress, 53, glowed in a plunging black top with a mock neckline and a gorgeous tan skirt with a train. She accessorized with several statement rings and carried a black clutch, and wore her hair in a super long, sleek ponytail. The “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous as she smiled alongside her husband, 50, who wore a sexy monochromatic black suit as he affectionately wrapped his arm around his famous wife and even at one point snuggled her cheek intimately as photographers caught the stylishly romantic moment. Jennifer also posed solo, looking graceful and working her magic like a pro.

The Flash has been mired in controversy since its star Ezra Miller began what they described as a “time of intense crisis” culminating in seeking mental health treatment. But nobody seemed more unaware of the controversy than the loving couple, who married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in July, followed by a lavish, star-studded Georgia celebration at Ben’s estate there in August.

Through it all, Jennifer has maintained the cool sense of elegance and style she’s been famous for since her first engagement to the Air star, which famously ended in 2004. And her world of complete glamour wasn’t always so perfectly coordinated with an entire team. In a 2018 interview, she reflected on her first major red carpet, and how she styled herself for the event.

“It was the perfect black pencil-length strappy dress,” she told Vogue at the time. “I just used to go to some store in the mall that carried different labels, and some of them are good and one of them was Dolce & Gabbana. I tried on this black dress for this premiere that I had to go to with someone early in my career, before I was even starring in my own movies.” She added that she still has that same dress in her closet.