Jennifer Lopez, 53, Puts A ‘Twist’ On ‘Old Hollywood Glam’ While Rocking Crop Top & Skirt: Photos

The classic beauty of Tinsel Town got an updated twist, courtesy of Jennifer Lopez. The icon posed in a midriff-bearing outfit, showing off her toned abs while giving classic glamour vibes.

April 28, 2023
“Channelling (sic) old Hollywood Glam, but with a twist,” Jennifer Lopez captioned a TikTok she posted on Apr. 27. In the short video, J.Lo, 53, poses in a cream-colored outfit, with dusty-gray headwrap and matching blazer. The look – with its elaborate brocades and sparkly jewels — invoked the starlets from the Golden Age of Hollywood. However, Ben Affleck‘s better half couldn’t help but zhuzh it up. The shirt was a crop top that showed off Jennifer’s hard work in the gym, as her abs looked flawless.

J.Lo eventually ditched the blazer to recreate the pose from a nearby image. Apparently, it’s a portrait hanging onboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, judging by the tags J.Lo added when she shared the photos to Instagram (h/t Cosmopolitan). “That was La Doña Maria Felix right there,” one fan wrote in the comments section, explaining the image that J.Lo was referring to. Other comments included, “OH SHE DEVOURED!” “FASHION ICON!” and “You always serve the best looks!!!”

A week before J. Lo’s photoshoot, her husband spilled the tea about a recent holiday and how they ditched their clothes on a dare. Ben, 50, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and as part of one of the show’s segments, Drew Barrymore asked when was the last time he went skinny dipping. “My wife and I went on a little vacation,” said Ben Affleck. “We went in the pool — I don’t know if that counts as skinny dipping. It wasn’t, like, an ’80s college movie or anything.”

As for when and where this dip might have happened, Ben and J.Lo enjoyed some time in the Hamptons earlier in April, where they were seen showing some PDA.

During that same appearance, Ben revealed that his wife is somewhat superhuman. J.Lo. “eats whatever she wants,” said Ben. “Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything.” When Drew wondered if J.Lo’s fit figure was due to her working out, Ben brushed that off. “She works out. But I work out too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing,” he added. “There’s no taking away the work ethic – the work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also, the superhuman thing is real.”

