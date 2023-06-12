Minka Kelly Cozies Up To BF Dan Reynolds As They Run Errands Together: Photos

Minka Kelly snuggled up to her boyfriend, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds while handling some domestic duties! In pics you can see below, the brunette beauty rocked a cute yellow t shirt and a pair of casual white sweats while slipping her arm around Dan for the Los Angeles outing on Sunday, June 11. The Euphoria actress, 42, finished the laid-back look with a pair of white sneakers and a red crossbody handbag, and wore her long hair down around her shoulders in a half ponytail. Her rocker boyfriend, 35, looked fit in a white t shirt and maroon shorts with black Vans. Both carried a canned beverage as they affectionately strolled outside the luxury grocery store. In another pic, Minka cradled a bundle of cheery yellow flowers and a grocery bag while walking alongside her man.

The Friday Night Lights star and Dan, a father of four, have been seen out a number of times since they made their relationship official in November of 2022. Shortly thereafter, an insider shared details about the budding relationship. “These are obviously early days for Minka and Dan but it’s going great and they’re both incredibly happy,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “Being back on the singles’ scene after long relationships has been a challenging adjustment for each of them, so they’re taking their time and easing into it as opposed to running before they can walk, so to speak. But so far, so good, and they’re having fun, getting along great.”

Dan split from his wife of a decade, fellow musician Aja Volkman, back in September of 2022. The former couple share four children together, including a set of twins. Meanwhile, Minka previously dated TV host Trevor Noah on and off for a couple of years before they parted ways in May of 2022. She’s also previously been in high profile relationships with Derek Jeter, John Mayer, and Jesse Williams. Additionally, Minka dated People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, Chris Evans, on and off between 2007 and 2012.