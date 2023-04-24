Dan Reynolds’ Kids: Everything To Know About The Imagine Dragons Singer’s 4 Children

Dan Reynolds is the instantly recognizable frontman for Imagine Dragons.

Dan Reynolds, 35, is a rock star, activist, and all-around likable guy. The Las Vegas native rose to fame with his incredibly talented band Imagine Dragons with his 2012 hit “It’s Time” and follow up single “Radioactive.” A marriage to fellow singer Aja Volkman in 2011 underscored his success, and success in the home followed — the former couple share four children!

For Dan, parenthood was always in the plan. “I knew I wanted to have a family,” he told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021. “My only goal was to able to support a family, with my wife — whoever that was going to be in at the time, I didn’t know. But I just knew I wanted this kind of life that was atypical for a rock star, which is a family: one person to be with, always. The romantic dream of that for me was something that I wanted, and it doesn’t always add up with chasing being in a rock band.”

The marriage wasn’t meant to be, however, and after an initial split and reconciliation, they finally announced their divorce for good in September of 2022. In an Instagram statement, he wrote, “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.” Since then, Dan has been linked to Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly, 42.

Here’s what to know about each of the rock icon’s four children with his ex-wife, Aja.

Arrow Eve Reynolds

A little over a year after their March 5, 2011 wedding, Dan and Aja welcomed their first child, daughter Arrow Eve Reynolds, on August 8, 2012. Now almost 11 years old, oldest child Arrow has been a frequent topic on her parents’ social media accounts. Per The Daily Mail, in a March 2019 Instagram post, Dan shared a surprise trip to Disneyland he lavished on his first daughter.

“Picked Arrow up from school yesterday and drove straight to @disneyland – she thought it was just a long drive home until she saw the #disneyland sign and this was her reaction. I can’t handle her little tender heart,” he captioned a sweet video of her reaction as they reached the destination. “I’m so excited,” she sobbed with joy as her parents giggled. “I’m so happy!”

“We’re gonna be there all day tomorrow, go to all the rides you want, watch the fireworks show,” he promised.

Coco Rae & Gia James

For the rapidly growing Reynolds family, numbers three and four came at roughly the same time! Fraternal twins Coco Rae and Gia James were welcomed into the famous family on March 28, 2017, as confirmed by PEOPLE at the time. The outlet reported that Gia was born at 8:00 AM, with Coco following shortly after at 8:12. “These have been the most magical/restless/overwhelming/rewarding hours of our lives,” the couple told the outlet. “We couldn’t be more in love with our girls.”

They also shared how they came up with the twins’ names. “Gia because Aja is part Italian and her brother’s name is Gino. We wanted a real Italian name,” Dan explained. “James is Aja’s dad’s first name. Coco Rae just because we liked the sound of it!”

Big sister Arrow was there for it. “Arrow has been doting over her sisters,” the former couple said. “She keeps telling us that she will be the best babysitter for them, ‘even when they are all grandmas.'”

Valentine Reynolds

On October 1, 2019, Dan and Aja welcomed their first and only son, Valentine Reynolds. It was a poignant birthdate, given that it fell on the two year anniversary of the deadly Las Vegas shooting. The singer addressed it in his social media birth announcement, per PEOPLE. “The name Valentine means ‘strong.’ As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today‬,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Aja took to her own Instagram account to share a sweet pic of Ryan holding the new infant. “Valentine Reynolds my heart just exploded for the 4th time,” she captioned the photo. Valentine’s birth was special — it came after his parents split and then reconciled in 2018.