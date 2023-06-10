Barack Obama Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute For Sasha’s 22nd Birthday: ‘Where Does The Time Go?’

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle‘s youngest daughter Sasha is officially 22! The former President of the United States took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for the USC graduate on Saturday, June 10. “Where does the time go? Happy birthday, Sasha!” Barack, 61, began in his Instagram caption — referencing the throwback photo he shared of him holding Sasha as a youngster.

Barack lovingly looked at Sasha as he held her in the snap, seemingly taken in their old Chicago home with a basket of books and a tapestry behind them. Little Sasha looked so adorable in a pink skirt with a ponytail as she smiled back at her dad! Barack continued in his caption, “It’s been the greatest gift to watch you become such a confident, intelligent, and beautiful young woman. Can’t wait to see what this year ahead brings you.”

Proud mom Michelle, 59, also shared a sweet tribute for Sasha alongside a cute throwback picture, also via Instagram. “Happy birthday to my baby girl! Sasha, you bring so much light and joy to our lives—always have, always will,” the former First Lady shared. “I’m so excited to see what this new year will bring you. Love you so much!” she also said. In the photo, Michelle smiles down at a laughing Sasha who looks oh-so-cute in pig tail braids and a pink outfit. The photo appears to be from the mid-2000s, before Barack took office after a history making election in 2008.

The last few weeks have been particularly significant for the newly minted 22-year-old as she also just graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree from the prestigious University of Southern California. Both Barack and Michelle were present for the outdoor ceremony in May, beaming with pride as their youngest walked across the stage with her classmates. In photos, Sasha wore a traditional black cap and gown along with floral graduation leis. Her graduation comes just two years after her sister, Malia Obama, 24, graduated from Harvard University.