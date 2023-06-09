Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Unofficial Tour Of Her $36M California Mansion: Watch

At 25, it’s no secret that Kylie Jenner, has already amassed a lifetime’s worth of financial success. Nowhere is that more apparent than in her $36-million-dollar palatial California estate, and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul just took fans inside for an intimate look. In a TikTok video shared Thursday, June 8, the mom of two began in the bar area. “Ok, I’m not gonna do a full house tour,” she said to the camera while rocking a white crop top. But, I’m in…I’ll show you what room I’m in. I’m in my bar right now, and I like it because it has this pretty light.” Kylie panned the camera across the lavish bar, which predictably had a row of sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 tequila bottles lined up on the sleek countertop. In the background, “In My Room” by Chance Pena could be heard playing.

She then moved out of the bar, saying “this is my living room,” while smiling and showing off a wraparound white sofa and gorgeous fireplace. “This is weird,” she softly giggled and whispered while continuing the tour. She also shared a beautiful white grand piano with a glass top and revealed that her daughter Stormi Webster has piano lessons “every week.” “I’m gonna learn,” Kylie shared. “I decided this summer, I’m gonna learn to play the piano.”

She finished the mini tour by blowing a kiss to her 52.7 million followers on the platform. “Didn’t think you was the type to listen to the song in my room. Absolutely love that song,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Her whole living room is bigger than my house,” alongside a row of laughing emojis.

Per Life & Style, the Kardashians star purchased the Holmby Hills palace in the heart of West Los Angeles in 2020. Sean Diddy Combs is among the high-profile neighbors in the mind-bogglingly posh enclave. Kylie’s pad is worth over $36 million. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source told the outlet of the KarJenners and their lavishly appointed homes. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”