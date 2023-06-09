Jax Taylor Slams Tom Sandoval For Inviting Brittany Cartwright To His Concert In Explosive Rant

Jax Taylor had nothing nice to say about Tom Sandoval after he invited his wife, Brittany Cartwright, to see his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, play at a recent show. Jax, 43, went on a colorful rant about his “tone-deaf and selfish” former Vanderpump Rules co-star on the Friday, June 9 episode of Claudia Oshry‘s podcast, The Toast. “His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany … ‘Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I’ll get you free passes,” Jax claimed. “I looked at the phone. I go … ‘Are you f****** serious?’”

The father of one said he instantly texted Tom, 40, to never contact his wife again. “I went on my phone, and I go, ‘Don’t you ever f****** text my wife again. How dare you. How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she’s going to do?’” he recalled, seemingly agitated just from retelling the story. The show to which Tom invited Brittany, 34, fell on June 1 — just a week before the podcast episode dropped.

After Claudia labeled Tom — whose affair with Raquel Leviss, 28, was outed in March — as a “narcissist”, Jax likened him to a murderer. “It’s like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar,” he slammed.

This is not the first time Jax has expressed his disdain toward Tom. In March, the reality star and actor called Tom “evil” for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, 37, with their co-star and Ariana’s former friend. “Ariana is a way better person than I am. If this were me, I would murder them both and turn myself in with a smile,” he tweeted (and then deleted) on March 30 alongside a screenshot of a Page Six tweet that read, “Raquel Leviss has sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s home while Ariana Madix is away.”

“What f****** moron would do this for a PR stunt?” he added in another since-deleted tweet, commenting on speculation that the affair was just for publicity. “Kicking a girl while she’s already down in her own f—king home? This is just evil dude.”

Before that, Jax claimed Tom cheated on Ariana time and time again during their nearly decade-long relationship. He also hypothesized that Raquel was an easy target for the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner in a March 21 interview with PEOPLE. “There’s a reason why it’s Raquel. [It’s] because she can be controlled,” he hypothesized. “Ariana’s a very strong, independent woman — that’s how Brittany is — but you can’t control her. And I think Raquel’s very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she’s very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her and she’ll do whatever he says.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has not yet begun filming, and it is not clear if Tom or Raquel will return.