Amy Schumer Cringes Over Tom Sandoval Dissing Ariana Madix Having Sex With A T-Shirt On: Watch

Amy Schumer was not here for Tom Sandoval‘s cringeworthy T-shirt diss that upset pretty much every viewer of Vanderpump Rules. Amy, 42, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, June 8, and reacted to Tom, 39, sarcastically saying at the part 3 reunion that Ariana Madix looked “hot” when she wore a T-shirt during sex. “First of all, I usually have sex with a T-shirt on,” Amy admitted, which got laughs from the audience. “You can’t just be out there in the wind,” she added.

Amy went on to call Tom’s comment about Ariana, 37, “revolting.” “But he was just…oh god. I feel like every woman’s vagina just snapped shut when he said that,” Amy also said, which made Andy Cohen laugh out loud.

Before the reunion finale aired June 7, Andy forewarned fans that a bad comment from Tom was coming in the episode. “There is something that Tom Sandoval says tonight on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that is going to upset every woman in America,” he said during an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live earlier that day. And Andy wasn’t exaggerating about the cringe worthiness of Tom’s comment.

Tom said the diss when the cast was discussing if he might have had sex with anyone else after cheating on Ariana with Raquel Leviss. Ariana confirmed they slept together after the secret affair began, to which Tom responded, “Yeah, she kept her t-shirt on, it was really hot.” Tom’s co-stars all erupted at him for the comment, and even his BFF Tom Schwartz cringed and expressed his disapproval about what was said.

The “Scandoval” on Vanderpump Rules has taken the country by storm, and everybody — including major celebrities like Amy — is weighing in on the drama. On WWHL, Amy explained that she has “always been really annoyed” by Tom Sandoval since the beginning of the show. The Trainwreck star also predicted that Tom and Raquel won’t last. “He will replace her and put somebody else on a pedestal, and then he’ll demean them,” she said. “She’ll be casualty. But she’s 27. She’ll learn” Amy added about Raquel, who has been in a mental health facility for almost two months. “I hope she finds that real love is real self love.”