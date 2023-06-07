Andy Cohen Says Tom Sandoval Will ‘Upset Every Woman In America’ During Part 3 Of ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion

Andy Cohen, 55, is warning women in America about part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, in the latest episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live. The host was speaking with co-host John Hill about the upcoming special, when he admitted Tom Sandoval, 40, said something shocking enough that stopped everyone in the room in their tracks. “There is something that Tom Sandoval says tonight on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that is going to upset every woman in America,” he said.

Although he didn’t go into details, he added that the comment, which resulted in a hot mic moment, will “cut to the core for a lot of women” that watch. “It was an aside [comment] that he said, and when he said it, everyone in the room was like …” he explained before pausing to hint at the speechless reaction he came across. He went on to say that Tom’s remark was something “straight guys should never say about women” and he’s “sure he doesn’t even remember saying it.”

Andy’s cryptic words come after Tom made headlines when it was revealed he was having an affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss during his relationship with now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules apparently stopped during the high drama but resumed once the controversy went public. All their emotions and more details about the affair were brought up in both the season finale and the bombshell three-part reunion.

Since the affair went public, Tom and Ariana broke up and the former reportedly continued to date Raquel until recently, when she sought counseling. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel told Entertainment Tonight in a written statement shortly after the affair went public. Tom also apologized on social media.

In the meantime, Ariana has already romantically moved on with Daniel Wai. She was spotted making out with him at Coachella earlier this year and a month ago, ET reported that the two of them “really hit it off” and have been “having fun” together and “are casually hanging out with no label,” after meeting at a wedding.