Jennifer Lopez Brings Back Bell Bottoms As She Goes Furniture Shopping For New $60 Million House

Jennifer Lopez skipped the boot-cut jeans and headed straight for the bell bottoms on June 7. Jennifer. 53, sported a white cropped t-shirt that showed off her toned stomach, pairing the top with a set of multi-tone brown bell bottoms that seemed straight out of the disco era. J.Lo opted for white platform shoes that gave her some extra height – and made sure she didn’t trip over her own pants during her shopping trip.

J.Lo appeared to hit up a few furniture shops during this Wednesday’s shopping trip. At the start of the month, she and her husband, Ben Affleck, purchased a $60 million estate in Beverly Hills. The new home features twelve bedrooms, twenty-four bathrooms, and fifteen fireplaces. The five-acre property includes a massive pool and patio area, and the security is said to be unmatched. They even got the home for a “steal” – the 2018 asking price was $135 million, and that dropped to $75 million when it was relisted at the start of 2023.

The home will be a good place for Ben, 50, and Jennifer to raise their blended family. He shares three children — daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11 – with Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo is the proud mother of 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she had with her ex, Marc Anthony.

Days before her bell-bottom fashion show, J.Lo took her kids out shopping. Esme and Max twinned in blue sweaters, with Esme rocking a Tommy Hilfiger jumper while Max had a David Bowie lightning bolt on his.

In May, Jennifer spoke about the desire to shield her children from the pressures that come with having two superstar parents – and now, a stepfather who is equally renowned. “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” she said in an interview with Audacy. “They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about.

J.Lo said that onlookers are “not seeing [her kids] for who they are.” Instead, they’re seen as ‘J.Lo’s kids,’ and Jennifer knows “that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”