Jennifer Lopez Brings Back Bell Bottoms As She Goes Furniture Shopping For New $60 Million House

Forget the '90s. Jennifer Lopez embraced her complete '70s chic with brown bell bottoms while on another shopping trip.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 8, 2023 11:16AM EDT
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in brown corduroy pants and a white t-shirt while out and about visiting multiple furniture stores in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez Promotes New Series "The Mother" Midtown, NY Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL6174050 050523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez skipped the boot-cut jeans and headed straight for the bell bottoms on June 7. Jennifer. 53, sported a white cropped t-shirt that showed off her toned stomach, pairing the top with a set of multi-tone brown bell bottoms that seemed straight out of the disco era. J.Lo opted for white platform shoes that gave her some extra height – and made sure she didn’t trip over her own pants during her shopping trip.

(BACKGRID)

J.Lo appeared to hit up a few furniture shops during this Wednesday’s shopping trip. At the start of the month, she and her husband, Ben Affleck, purchased a $60 million estate in Beverly Hills. The new home features twelve bedrooms, twenty-four bathrooms, and fifteen fireplaces. The five-acre property includes a massive pool and patio area, and the security is said to be unmatched. They even got the home for a “steal” – the 2018 asking price was $135 million, and that dropped to $75 million when it was relisted at the start of 2023.

(BACKGRID)

The home will be a good place for Ben, 50, and Jennifer to raise their blended family. He shares three children —  daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11 – with Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo is the proud mother of 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she had with her ex, Marc Anthony.

Days before her bell-bottom fashion show, J.Lo took her kids out shopping. Esme and Max twinned in blue sweaters, with Esme rocking a Tommy Hilfiger jumper while Max had a David Bowie lightning bolt on his.

In May, Jennifer spoke about the desire to shield her children from the pressures that come with having two superstar parents – and now, a stepfather who is equally renowned. “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” she said in an interview with Audacy. “They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about.

J.Lo said that onlookers are “not seeing [her kids] for who they are.” Instead, they’re seen as ‘J.Lo’s kids,’ and Jennifer knows “that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad