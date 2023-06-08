Jay-Z & Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, Arrive in Barcelona For Beyonce’s Next Concert: See Photos

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy were spotted at the Barcelona airport ahead of Beyonce’s next show on Thursday, June 8. The rapper, 53, and his daughter, 11, kept a low profile before heading to the latest stop on the Renaissance World Tour in Spain later that night. They looked like they were excited to get to the gig to enjoy Beyonce’s latest performance.

Both Jay and Blue had their hoods up and looked like they were trying to stay discreet as they made their way through the airport. The “99 Problems” rapper sported a white t-shirt and a green rain jacket. He also had a pair of round sunglasses on. Blue sported a white tank top, jeans, and a black hoodie with her own pair of shades. She also appeared to be wearing a gold necklace. She seemed like she was also ready to do some sightseeing as she held a camera as she went through the airport.

Jay has attended a bunch of shows on the tour to support his wife Beyonce, 41, along with their twins Rumi and Sir, both 5. Jay was spotted arriving with Rumi and Bey when the tour stopped in London at the end of May. The whole Carter family seems very proud of Beyonce as she sets out on the epic tour.

Blue has even got to be a part of the tour, appearing alongside her mom on most stops to dance during “My Power.” Blue made her debut on the tour in Paris. She performed some choreography alongside her mom in a red outfit, as Rumi cheered her on. During a more recent performance in London, Blue sported a sparkling silver outfit, matching her mom.

After Barcelona, Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will travel to Marseille. The European leg will wrap up in Warsaw at the end of June, before the North American Leg begins in July with a stop in Toronto. The tour will run until the end of September when it’ll finish in New Orleans.