Jay-Z & Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, Arrive in Barcelona For Beyonce’s Next Concert: See Photos

The daddy-daughter duo looked excited to support Queen B as her 'Renaissance' World Tour arrives in Spain for the next show.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 8, 2023 10:54AM EDT
jay z blue ivy
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jay Z seen arriving at Barcelona airport for his wife Beyonce's concerts in the city. He was joined by daughter Blue Ivy. 08 Jun 2023 Pictured: Jay Z and Blue Ivy. Photo credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA992500_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rapper and producer Jay Z (L) chats with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter while on the field before the start of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Image Credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy were spotted at the Barcelona airport ahead of Beyonce’s next show on Thursday, June 8. The rapper, 53, and his daughter, 11, kept a low profile before heading to the latest stop on the Renaissance World Tour in Spain later that night. They looked like they were excited to get to the gig to enjoy Beyonce’s latest performance.

Jay and Blue kept a low profile as they arrived in Barcelona. (Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)

Both Jay and Blue had their hoods up and looked like they were trying to stay discreet as they made their way through the airport. The “99 Problems” rapper sported a white t-shirt and a green rain jacket. He also had a pair of round sunglasses on. Blue sported a white tank top, jeans, and a black hoodie with her own pair of shades. She also appeared to be wearing a gold necklace. She seemed like she was also ready to do some sightseeing as she held a camera as she went through the airport.

Jay has attended a bunch of shows on the tour to support his wife Beyonce, 41, along with their twins Rumi and Sirboth 5. Jay was spotted arriving with Rumi and Bey when the tour stopped in London at the end of May. The whole Carter family seems very proud of Beyonce as she sets out on the epic tour.

Jay wrapped his arm around his daughter as they made their way through the airport. (Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)

Blue has even got to be a part of the tour, appearing alongside her mom on most stops to dance during “My Power.” Blue made her debut on the tour in Paris. She performed some choreography alongside her mom in a red outfit, as Rumi cheered her on. During a more recent performance in London, Blue sported a sparkling silver outfit, matching her mom.

After Barcelona, Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will travel to Marseille. The European leg will wrap up in Warsaw at the end of June, before the North American Leg begins in July with a stop in Toronto. The tour will run until the end of September when it’ll finish in New Orleans.

More From Our Partners

ad