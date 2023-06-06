Olivia Wilde Shows Off New Bangs As She Debuts Hair Makeover In Sexy Photo

Olivia Wilde simply doesn’t get less pretty. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, took to Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 6, with a stunning new pic — sporting feathery, blown-out bangs! The casual selfie, which you can see blow, showed the brunette mom of two leaning on a vanity table while smiling slightly at the mirror, appearing to be makeup free with a natural glow. Her newly chopped bangs fell softly around her perfectly symmetrical features, and she wore a white tank top with low cut leisure pants to show off her flawless physique — which she’s frequently seen working on at the gym. A few necklaces hung from the mirror, and artful framed photographs featuring scenes from nature hung in the background.

The mom of two’s previous look was a long, straight style, without bangs. She often pulled it up for workouts, but seen below at a formal event, she wore it in super light waves with honey blonde highlights. She also debuted a “French girl” fringe cut back in March.

In a 2013 interview, the former Revlon spokesmodel opened up about how she handles various hair colors with certain makeup looks. Even more interestingly, she admitted she’d been switching up her hair color since she was young. “I embraced it from an early, early age,” she said of using home hair color in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “When I was 12, I worked my way through the Manic Panic line, if you remember that one. I went with purple, green, blue—I really liked blue—and I really wanted to create a sunset effect, so I did orange into red. I started with those punky colors at a young age and the moved into more high-end, silky, creamy blondes, browns, and reds. Now I mostly changed my hair for work, but I still change it up pretty often.”

And she admitted that when her hair is lighter, she goes for a more neutral vibe. “When I have really blonde hair, I usually go for a more natural look, wearing way less makeup,” she told the outlet at the time. “With red hair, I have Irish red in my cheeks that tends to reflect off of my hair color and it makes me look too ruddy, like an alcoholic, so that’s not the greatest shade for me. But that’s only one shade of red, within all of these Revlon colors there are so many shades, so I would love to try a different red, maybe a Karen Olson red.”