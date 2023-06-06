Gisele Bündchen Tears Up During Brazil Event Just After Tom Brady Shared About Their Co-Parenting Style

When making a surprise appearance at an event in her native Brazil, Gisele Bundchen wiped away tears when discussing the 'challenges' she faces in life and career.

June 6, 2023
Days after Tom Brady spoke about how he and Gisele Bündchen have done an “amazing job” of raising their kids following their divorce, Gisele, 42, appeared at the VTEX event on Monday (June 5) in São Paulo, Brazil. During the surprise appearance on the first day of the event, Gisele joined the president and co-founder of VTEX, Mariano Gomide, and the two discussed Gisele’s “challenges to conquer the world, her job in defense of nature and her journey of example in entrepreneurship.”

During the discussion, Gisele wiped away tears. It’s unclear what prompted her to tear up in the first place, but Gisele remained flawless. She continued to partake in the opening of VTEX, a multi-day event that sees business conferences and lectures take place in front of a large audience.

Gisele’s appearance comes days after Tom, 45, spoke about how they’ve managed raising their kidsBenjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian – after ending their 13-year marriage in October 2022. “I think, for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” said Tom. “I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

“We’re never a finished product,” he added. “The kids aren’t finished products. At the end of the day, we’re learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with.”

Tom also revealed that the kids will soon join their mother in South America. “I’ve got my little calendar right here,” he told People. “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil. … It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil.”

