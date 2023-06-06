Elliot Page Claims He Had Sex With ‘Juno’ Co-Star Olivia Thirlby ‘All The Time’ While Filming

Elliot Page, 36, said that he and his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby, 36, had a sexual relationship while making the 2007 film in his new memoir Pageboy, which was released on Tuesday, June 6. The actor claimed that the two of them had sex “all the time,” while working on the movie, per Page Six. He opened up about how drawn he was to the actress from the get-go. “I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” he wrote in the book. “Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.”

Elliot admitted that Olivia seemed “older, capable, and centered,” even though they were the same age, and at similar points in their careers. While Elliot played the titular character Juno, Olivia played the best friend Leah. Elliot said that they bonded a lot while making the movie, and one day Olivia told her that she was really attracted to her.

Elliot said after they both admitted their attraction, they “started sucking face,” and he opened up about what a thrilling experience it was. “I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful,” he wrote, before admitting that they regularly started having sex. “Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Olivia has been married to Jacques Pienaar since 2014, but she came out as bisexual in a 2012 interview with Brooklyn Magazine. “Loving people is a necessary part of being human, and it is very difficult to love people in secret,” she said. “And I am not one hundred percent straight.”

Elliot’s relationship with Olivia isn’t the only one that he gets into in his new memoir. He also claimed that he briefly had a relationship with Kate Mara, while she was dating actor Max Minghella. He explained that the relationship was before he had come out as trans and had recently come out as gay. He also admitted to dating a closeted actress and most of his friends didn’t know that they were together.

While his relationship with Kate didn’t work out, he did admit that he and Kate are still close in an interview with People. “I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about,” he said.