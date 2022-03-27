Jennifer Garner & Elliot Page Reunite For 15th Anniversary Of ‘Juno’ At The Oscars

Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons presented the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay 15 years after ‘Juno’ won.

There was a Juno reunion at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27. Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons came out on stage to present the award for Best Original Screenplay, which went to Belfast. 15 years ago, that award went to their beloved coming-of-age film. Juno remains a classic to this day, so it was pretty awesome to see the reunion happen on the Oscars stage a decade and a half later.

Juno was directed by Jason Reitman and starred Elliot as a teenager dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. Jennifer played Vanessa Loring, the prospective adoptive mother of Juno’s father, while J.K. played Juno’s dad, Mac MacGuff. The film earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Elliot. It won for Best Original Screenplay.

Elliot went by Ellen Page during Juno. Since then, the talented actor has come out as transgender. He revealed the news that he had top surgery to remove unwanted breast tissue in an interview with Time in December 2020. Elliot posed for the cover of the iconic magazine while admitting “I’m fully who I am” since changing his body and transitioning.

“It has completely transformed my life,” he said of the surgery he decided to have after being “uncomfortable” in the body he was born with. “It’s a complicated journey,” Elliot admitted, while adding that it has been “an ongoing process.” He also expressed excitement for going back to his successful acting career with his transformation at the time. “I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body,” he said.