Elliot Page Reveals He’s Had Top Surgery & Poses For ‘Time’ Cover In First Post-Op Interview

Elliot Page shared the happy news that he feels ‘fully’ himself, in a new profile with Time Magazine.

Since Elliot Page disclosed to the world that he identifies as trans, the Oscar nominated actor, 34, revealed that he’s wholly come into his own. The Umbrella Academy star spoke thoughtfully and candidly with Time, sharing how having top surgery — a procedure designed to remove unwanted breast tissue in order to create a more masculine chest appearance, per the The International Center for Transgender Care — totally changed his life. “It has completely transformed my life,” Elliot shared with the mag, admitting that he no longer fixates on how “uncomfortable” he felt in his body.

Elliot continued to share even more details about his journey with his identity. “It’s a complicated journey,” he admitted, adding that this has been “an ongoing process.” But now, Elliot feels like he has a completely new lease on life. “I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body,” Elliot shared.

Elliot will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves on the Netflix science fiction series The Umbrella Academy. Bearing his own personal transition in mind, Elliot acknowledged that it will be “an adjustment,” but he is so excited to get back to work! “No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now,” he mused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

The actor’s profile comes just over three months since Elliot disclosed to the world that he identifies as trans. Elliot received a lot of love and support from fans, fellow actors, the LGBTQIA+ community, and more after coming out. But the actor has maintained a fairly low-key profile since sharing this personal journey with everyone. Elliot describes the current path of his very personal journey as a “feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life,” he said, adding it was a mix of “a lot of fear and anxiety.” But now, Elliot is looking forward!

More than anything, the actor wants to continue to use his platform to inspire, and help more trans youth feel comfortable in their own skin and being their most authentic selves. “My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today,” Elliot shared. “Of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”