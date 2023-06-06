Ellen DeGeneres, 65, Snuggles With Wife Portia de Rossi, 50, In Rare Social Media Photo

Love is always in the air for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The cute couple cozied up to each other in a rare photo of the pair shared by Ellen, 65, to her Instagram page on Monday, June 5. In the snapshot, Ellen turned her head towards Portia, 50, who smiled at the camera as she took the selfie. The two stars posed in an old-looking room in front of a grandfather clock. Ellen simply used three red heart emojis to caption the image with her wife of over 14 years.

Ellen and Portia have been pretty under the radar since The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended after after 19 seasons in May 2022. But the couple did make headlines this past February when they renewed their vows at their California home. Portia surprised Ellen with the vow renewal ceremony that was officiated by their pal Kris Jenner. Brandi Carlile performed during the romantic event and the guest list included Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Ellen shared a video from the ceremony and gushed over her wife, who wore a gorgeous white dress, while Ellen rocked a jacket over a top and pants. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday,” the former talk show host wrote alongside the sweet video.

Ellen and Portia were first married in 2008, four years after they first started dating in 2004. Their marriage has been so strong after all these years, and Portia even supported Ellen when The Ellen DeGeneres Show was accused of housing a toxic work environment. Portia took to Instagram in August 2020, after the show went under an internal investigation, and used the hashtags “#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres” and #IStandByEllen” to show support for her wife. Ellen apologized in a letter to her staff, before it was announced that the long-running talk show would end for good after 19 seasons.