Portia De Rossi Goes Makeup Free In 1st Photos Since Renewing Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi, 50, looked content and pretty as she was photographed on a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, CA on Friday. The actress, who recently renewed her vows with Ellen DeGeneres, was makeup-free and wore a long blue and white patterned button-down jacket and jeans during the outing. She also had her shoulder-length hair down and wore tan heeled boots.

Portia’s shopping comes just one day after she and Ellen said “I do” for the second time. The former surprised the latter with a renewal ceremony and their pal Kris Jenner officiated it. Singer Brandi Carlile performed for the loving couple at the memorable event and the star-studded guest list included famous faces like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Ellen shared a video from the ceremony to Instagram and gushed over the special time. Portia wore a gorgeous white dress and Ellen donned a jacket over a top and pants. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday,” Ellen wrote in the caption of the post.

A second post was also shared and showed the spouses lovingly looking at each other at the moment they exchanged their vows. “What a week! I am not easy to surprise, but this was one of the best of my life. Thankfully, some of our friends filmed it. I love you, Portia,” the caption for that video read.

Portia and Ellen were first married in 2008, four years after they first started dating in 2004. They hit it off at VH1’s Big in ’04 Awards and went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the HBO Golden Globe Awards Party the following year. Their bond remained strong and led up to their marriage, which has now lasted 14 years.