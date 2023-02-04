Portia De Rossi Goes Makeup Free In 1st Photos Since Renewing Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi shopped in Santa Barbara, CA while wearing a stylish comfortable-looking outfit, just one day after saying 'I do' once again with her wife Ellen DeGeneres.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 4, 2023 3:19PM EST
View gallery
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2018
Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Dec 2017 Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres walking full of happiness in the streets of Beverly Hills
Image Credit: GP/NRP/MEGA

Portia de Rossi, 50, looked content and pretty as she was photographed on a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, CA on Friday. The actress, who recently renewed her vows with Ellen DeGeneres, was makeup-free and wore a long blue and white patterned button-down jacket and jeans during the outing. She also had her shoulder-length hair down and wore tan heeled boots.

Portia de Rossi
Portia during her shopping outing in Santa Barbara. (GP/NRP/MEGA)

Portia’s shopping comes just one day after she and Ellen said “I do” for the second time. The former surprised the latter with a renewal ceremony and their pal Kris Jenner officiated it. Singer Brandi Carlile performed for the loving couple at the memorable event and the star-studded guest list included famous faces like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer AnistonCarol BurnettCourteney CoxMelissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Portia de Rossi
Portia’s wedding ring. (GP/NRP/MEGA)

Ellen shared a video from the ceremony to Instagram and gushed over the special time. Portia wore a gorgeous white dress and Ellen donned a jacket over a top and pants. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday,” Ellen wrote in the caption of the post.

A second post was also shared and showed the spouses lovingly looking at each other at the moment they exchanged their vows. “What a week! I am not easy to surprise, but this was one of the best of my life. Thankfully, some of our friends filmed it. I love you, Portia,” the caption for that video read.

Portia and Ellen were first married in 2008, four years after they first started dating in 2004. They hit it off at VH1’s Big in ’04 Awards and went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the HBO Golden Globe Awards Party the following year. Their bond remained strong and led up to their marriage, which has now lasted 14 years.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad