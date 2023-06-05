Whoopi Goldberg Stops ‘The View’ Audience After They Boo Sen. Tim Scott

Whoopi Goldberg silenced the studio audience on The View after they booed Republican Senator Tim Scott on Monday, June 5. Scott is running for the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election, and co-host Ana Navarro asked about his fellow candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war policies and battle with Disney, after passing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Scott’s response evoked audible disapproval from the audience, but Goldberg put a stop to the commotion.

The audience BOOS Senator Tim Scott when he pushes back against woke indoctrination. WHOOPI: "Do not boo! This is The View!" pic.twitter.com/NDTnuFLSzg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2023

Navarro asked Scott about whether he thought Republicans were “going too far” in their policies targeting education and the LGBTQ+ community, noting that almost 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills had been introduced. When Scott began speaking about “the radical left making decisions” in “corporate culture,” Ana cut him off to ask, “Do you think Disney is the radical left?”

Scott began to discuss the Florida governor’s handling of Disney, before the audience began to call him out. “I think Disney has been in a combat zone for a number of months over what I thought was the right issue, as it relates to our young kids and what they’re being indoctrinated with. I thought he started off on the right foot with that issue,” the South Carolina senator said, before fans in the studio started to boo him.

As the audience heckled Scott, Goldberg cut them off, calling for them to act respectfully. “No, no. Not here! I’m sorry, sir. Do not boo. This is The View,” she said. “We accept [that] we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here, please. You cannot do it. Please continue.”

After the audience had settled down, Scott continued his thought and pointed to a law that was introduced in Georgia following the 2020 election, which was heavily criticized. He did not exapnd on what “indoctrination” was happening. “I think protecting our kids from the indoctrination that’s happening in our culture is an important part of the equation,” he said. “The radical left is getting involved from a corporate perspective on a number of issues to include which was the Georgia state [election] law, which was supposedly Jim Crow 2.0. When we look at the results of the last election, what we saw was not Jim Crow 2.0. What we saw was an actual record-breaking number of African Americans not only voting, but also succeeding at the ballot box. ”

Scott’s appearance on The View came after he had publicly feuded with co-host Joy Behar after she had accused him of not “understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities,” per Decider. Scott had called the comedian’s comments the “dumbest, most offensive thing” during an appearance on The Clay Travis And Buck Sexton Show. The senator didn’t get to confront Behar, as she’s out on Mondays.

Goldberg and Sunny Hostin both confronted Scott on his stance on systemic racism. He said that he felt that “both sides of the aisle can do a better job on the issue of race,” while saying he thought that Republicans were doing a “fabulous job” of improving.