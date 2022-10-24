Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch

Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.

After Cruz was asked a question about inflation, he started to answer, but he was quickly interrupted by the activists, who seemed to be screaming “Vote for climate now.” While the senator tried to continue his answer, the audience members continued to call out, before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin responded to them. “We do cover climate here, guys,” she said.

After Farah Griffin responded, The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg tried to shut down the audience members. “Ladies, excuse us. Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you got to go. You got to go. You got to let us do our job,” she said.

Cruz remarked that he didn’t understand what they were saying, but Sunny Hostin pointed out to him that it was climate change, and he tried to defuse the situation by making reference to recent climate protests that involved protesters throwing food at classic works of art in museums, per The Guardian. “I’m really glad you don’t have a Van Gogh [painting] on the wall,” he joked.

After the situation died down, Hostin asked Cruz another question. Toward the end of his answer, someone could be heard yelling from the audience, “Hey,” and then the broadcast went silent, making it seem that one of the hecklers had yelled a swear word at him. The senator laughed, but the hosts looked angered. The broadcast quickly cut to a commercial.

When they returned, Ana Navarro offered an apology to Cruz, and he accepted. “I’ve been very vocal and very critical of you, but I’m sorry that this has happened in our house,” she said before they continued the rest of the interview. While the hosts and Republican senator got heated with each other, especially when discussing former President Donald Trump refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection, there were no more interruptions from the audience.

The appearance came after Cruz was heckled at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening, where he watched the playoff game between the Yanks and the Houston Astros. A Yankee fan shared a clip on TikTok of hometown fans swearing and calling out to Cruz from the stands, shouting obscenities and more at him. Navarro actually made reference to the incident at the start of the interview, when members of the audience applauded Cruz. “They gave you a better reception than the Yankees’ fans,” she said, but after the heckling, she took back her comment. “I take back what I said about the Yankees’ fans.”