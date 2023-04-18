Hillary Clinton Poses With Donald Duck & Shades Ron DeSantis Over His War On Disney: ‘I Know Whose Side I’m On’

Hillary Clinton showed support for Disney as the entertainment company has faced attacks from Republican politicians in a tweet on Tuesday, April 18. The former First Lady, 75, shared an old photo of herself posing with Donald Duck during a trip to either Disney World or Disney Land alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 76, and her daughter Chelsea, 46. Clinton’s tweet is a seeming response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, threatening to build a prison right next to Disney World.

As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I'm on… pic.twitter.com/THiLKOzo8v — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 18, 2023

The picture was a throwback of the Clinton family, seemingly taken during the 90s, and it featured all of them wearing matching, hilarious Donald Duck hats. Alongside the photo, Clinton showed that she was supporting Disney with her message, giving shade to Republicans. “As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I’m on,” she wrote.

DeSantis, who married his wife at Disney World in 2009, has been feuding with Disney since he passed his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The entertainment company released a statement saying that the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.” Disney continued and said their plan was to work to have the law repealed.

In response to Disney, DeSantis had announced plans to try to repeal Florida laws that allowed Disney to operate its park as its own governmental entity. Disney skirted the attempted clap back with a loophole, but DeSantis announced a list of possibilities for how he could get back at the Mouse for bypassing his laws. He had proposed the likes of a prison next door to the theme or increased safety inspections to the park’s attractions, per Insider.

Clinton hasn’t been the only star to roast DeSantis over his feud with Disney. Saturday Night Live called out the governor during a hilarious segment on “Weekend Update” with Bowen Yang as the Aladdin villain Jafar. Bowen’s Jafar dunked on DeSantis with the perfect remark about DeSantis getting married at the theme park. “Don’t say gay? Well if there is no gay, there is no Disney,” he quipped. “And everyone loves Disney including you ’cause your dumbass got married there.”

Even President Joe Biden clapped back at conservatives angry at Disney during a May 2022 speech, where he made a reference to the January 6 insurrection, saying some Republicans planned to do the same at the theme park. “It’s one thing to take on Disney World. They’re going to storm Cinderella’s castle before this is over,” he joked.