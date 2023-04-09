Aladdin’s Jafar Torches Ron DeSantis For Disney Feud On ‘SNL’: ‘He Got Married at Disneyland’

While Molly Shannon’s return to Studio 8H as host of Saturday Night Live was all the rage, it was Bowen Yang’s pitch-perfect Jafar from Disney’s Aladdin that really stole the spotlight. On the Weekend Update segment, Bowen’s Jafar hilariously slammed Florida governor Ron DeSantis over his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and his ongoing battle with the Disney World amusement park in Orlando.

“Don’t say gay? Well if there is no gay, there is no Disney,” Jafar said, taking aim at DeSantis. “And everyone loves Disney including you ’cause your dumbass got married there.” It’s true, DeSantis wed his wife Casey DeSantis at the Grand Floridian hotel at the Orlando resort in 2009, according to Insider.

On Thursday, DeSantis said he will be fighting to void an agreement that Disney passed to limit the power of a board recently appointed by DeSantis, per Reuters. In February, DeSantis had signed a bill that stripped the company of its control over the district and replaced the board with members appointed by him and confirmed by the state Senate. Now DeSantis is escalating the war, claiming he wants to tax Disney World hotels, place tolls on roads leading to the theme parks and develop property near the company’s resorts.

“Bravo for attempting to seize our precious land only to be thwarted once again by the House of Mouse,” said Bowen’s Jafar to DeSantis on SNL. He then called DeSantis an “amateur” villain, adding, “He has no rizz, no spark, no drip ― the look is giving baby mayor.”

Jafar also came out as gay on the show! “Of course I’m gay, you petulant fool!” Bowen’s Jafar exclaimed to Michael Che. “My waist is snatched, my eyeliner on point, my final form is a yoked genie with gorgeous nails and a high micro-pony.”

And DeSantis wasn’t the only politician to be skewered on the sketch show. Cast member James Austin Johnson took over the cold open by telling the story of Easter as a monologue delivered by Donald Trump.

“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all,” Johnson’s Trump began. “If you haven’t put it together folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again. And what better time than on his birthday, Easter! As we speak, I am being persecuted on a level, the likes of which the world has never seen. Even worse than the late, great Jesus.” Watch the hilarity, above!