Joe Biden Jokes Republicans Are Going To ‘Storm Cinderella’s Castle’ Over Disney’s Opposition To FL Law

President Joe Biden took aim at the Republican party’s recent attacks on the Walt Disney Corporation. During his speech at the Democratic National Committee fundraiser on Wednesday (May 11), Biden cited attempts from GOP members to dismantle Disney’s special tax district in Orlando after the company opposed the law prohibiting classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He also slammed Republicans trying to restrict speech via book bans in other states, such as Tennessee.

“Did you ever think we’d be in a position in the year 2022 — we’d be talking about banning books in schools?” Biden asked the audience. “What’s going to happen to a gay child, an L[G]BTQ child in school?” He then made a veiled reference to the January 6th attack on the Capital. “It’s one thing to take on Disney World. They’re going to storm Cinderella’s castle before this is over.”

“If I told you these things, I think you’d think I was crazy,” Biden added, before showing off his self-deprecating sense of humor. “You may think I’m crazy anyway, but…”

View Related Gallery Joe Biden's Grandchildren: See Photos Of The President's Grandkids President Joe Biden poses for a photo with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, from left, first lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden and daughter Ashley Biden as they view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021 United States President Joe Biden walk with First lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington after the weekend in Delaware. Joe Biden returns after the weekend - Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 11 Oct 2021

Last month, Florida Governor Ron Desantis introduced legislation to sanction Disney’s self-governing structure set up around the Disney World theme park in Orlando. Many critics argued it was in response to the company’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Walt Disney Corporation has yet to comment on the law.

In Wednesday’s speech, Biden also gave a grave warning about the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that implies Roe V. Wade will be overturned, ending constitutional protections for abortions. He suggested the reversal of the 1973 ruling will allow other rights to be targeted, such as marriage equality.

Related Link Related: Ketanji Brown Jackson: 5 Things To Know About The Supreme Court Justice Confirmed By The Senate

“Mark my words: If that decision holds, it’s not only we’re going to be fighting for a woman’s right to control her own body and the brutality that goes along with having to give birth in a circumstance that is something beyond what – that can be tolerated, but what else is going to happen?” Biden said. “Mark my words: They’re going to go after the right of the – Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriage.”