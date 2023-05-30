Laverne Cox Celebrates Turning 51 In Sexy Dior Birthday Swimsuit: Video

Happy Birthday Laverne Cox! The actress celebrated her 51st trip around the sun with a short video clip of her striking poses and modeling a swimsuit out on the water on Monday, May 29. The actress gave a few of her bathing suit as she moved to “Diva Dance” by Eric Serra. She also reflected on how special it was to celebrate her birthday while joking that she could now be considered “vintage.” She wrote, “51 years old today. Wow! Happy birthday to me.”

Laverne’s Dior swimsuit was designed to look like a denim one-piece, with a few patches on it. Her Mugler coat also had a variety of colors all over it. The Orange is the New Black star also gave more looks at the clothes back in the day on her Instagram Story. She completed the look with a pair of black heels. “In this triumph or tragedy of the aging sex symbol, (you pick) the obligatory birthday swimsuit is vintage Dior by [John Galliano] s/s 2001. And the coat is by my beloved [Manfred Thierry Mugler] f/w 1985. Finding this coat made me so very happy,” she wrote. “I’m obsessed with vintage right now. Perhaps because I’m vintage. Lol.”

As Laverne continued, she shared encouraging words to fellow members of the trans community in the face of much discriminatory legislation. She also included the hashtag “Trans is Beautiful” in her caption. “I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m still alive. To all my siblings out there, here’s to making it another day despite all the efforts to keep us from doing so,” she wrote. “Stay Strong!!! Hold on!!!”

Laverne has regularly shown off her amazing outfits and a keen eye for fashion on social media. She posted a throwback video of herself running around on a beach in a Gucci bikini, back in December. She similarly showed off another amazing outfit, back when she turned 50 in 2022. She sported a beautiful red dress to a New York City party, where she matched the dress that the Barbie doll that was modeled after her also wore.