Laverne Cox, 49, Rocks Black Lingerie & Dances To Taylor Swift In New Video

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2018 Variety Women in Film WEARING CUSTOM MICHAEL COSTELLO
Laverne Cox 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Wearing Hakan Akkaya
Laverne Cox attends the final season premiere of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York NY Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" Final Season Premiere, New York, USA - 25 Jul 2019
Laverne Cox (C) talks to the audience while standing with US actor Billy Porter (R) and US actress Angelica Ross (L) during the opening ceremony for WorldPride 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 26 June 2019. This is first year that WorldPride is being held in the United States and the this year the event is also marking the 50th anniversary of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn.WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony in New York, Brooklyn, USA - 26 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Bet you’re thinking about Laverne Cox after seeing her newest Instagram video. The ‘OITNB’ star threw on some sexy lingerie and sent a message to all her exes – and really, anyone with a pulse.

“I bet you think about me,” Laverne Cox captioned the short Instagram clip she posted on Tuesday (Nov. 16.) In the video, the star of the upcoming Inventing Anna mini-series posed in some sheer Gucci lingerie with her backside pointed towards the camera. Laverne, 49, gave a coy look over her shoulder while showing off the goods, as “I Bet You Think About Me,” one of the Vault tracks on Taylor Swift‘s new Red (Taylor’s Version). It seems Laverne, 49, decided to post a thirst trap in the spirit of the song and send a similar message to all those out there who might have wronged her.

Or, it might have been a reminder that her fans think about the Orange Is The New Black star constantly. “Yes, ma’am,” commented TS Madison, while Nicole Scherzinger left a flame and “hearts for eyes” emoji. Paul Margolin, a New York City-based fashion executive who is no stranger to thirst traps himself, left a string of flame emojis. America’s Next Top Model star J. Alexander got cheeky with their response. “Butt…! Butt..! It’s @lavernecox giving and serving…!” Fans filled the rest of the comments section with flames, hearts, kiss emojis, and more comments about how Laverne was a “Queen.”

Laverne lit up her Instagram in mid-October with another sexy video. Despite it being in the middle of Autumn, Laverne felt the urge to take a dip in an outdoor pool. Not only was it a thirst trap or an endorsement of the wig she got from DDPro (a “concierge space where glam is created, safety is affirmed,” and where members of the trans community “have access to a production team and studio that supports their creative pursuits,” according to Elle). Laverne’s post also contained a positive message. “Love on yourself. Radiate the positive energy you want coming back to you. #iunderstoodtheassignment #TransIsBeautiful.”

Laverne Cox at the 2019 ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“I think the main issue is about our humanity being respected,” Laverne said when speaking with HollywoodLife about American states enacting legislation that bans minors from receiving gender-affirming medical treatment. “Once we can accept that trans people are who we say we are and that our humanity should be respected, then I think all of the policies that we see being passed in my country, in the United States, that are affecting trans youth, we won’t pass laws like that anymore.”