Laverne Cox, 50, Frolics On The Beach In Gucci Bikini In Throwback Vacation Video

Laverne Cox is escaping the cold winter weather by reminiscing on warmer beach days! The 50-year-old actress shared a throwback video on Instagram that showed her frolicking on a Caribbean beach wearing a Gucci logo bikini, and she yearned for the warm island air in the caption. “It’s way too cold in NYC. Trying to remember what this beach moment in Anguilla felt like,” she penned alongside the Tuesday, Dec. 27 post.

“2022 served up lovely vacay time with the love of my life. #Gratitude,” she concluded. The Inventing Anna actress looked like she was experiencing pure joy as she skipped to the camera and ran her fingers through her blonde hair, which was blowing with the wind. She paired the $790 Gucci swimsuit with its matching $1,900 belt bag.

Laverne shared a video from what appeared to be the same vacation on Nov. 2 and teased the camera by showing off some sexy poses in a strappy one-piece suit. In the caption, she gushed about how thankful she was for the rejuvenation the trip allowed her to experience. “I feel like I haven’t been this relaxed in years. This vacay I’ve quieted my mind in a way I haven’t been able to do since pre-pandemic,” she wrote. “Praying to take this into every aspect of my life post vacay a day at a time, a moment at a time.”

A month later, Laverne was back on the ‘gram with a different throwback video from the peaceful vacation. She showed herself toning up her behind via some donkey kicks in the same skin-bearing swimsuit and joked about forcing herself to work out. “I hate squats. Fitness people, Fitness people!! Will this exercise keep my tush high and tight?” she asked. “This is the story I’ve been telling myself. That it will. Am I delusional? What a question to ask on social media!!! Everyone here is slightly delusional. I mean right?” Making fun of herself, she added, “I can’t believe this is the post. Happy Sunday!!!”

Laverne has gifted her followers with several bikini moments throughout the year. In September, she went bare-faced for another sexy bikini video she used to raise awareness about people in the trans and nonbinary communities by asking her followers to tag people in the comment section that are worth “following, learning from and being entertained by.”

In August, the Orange is the New Black star took a video of herself wearing a black bikini in a pool and reflected on turning 50 in April. “Turning 50 has been more intense than I thought it would be,” she admitted. “More than I can quantity at the moment. I’m in process with it. The biggest thing though is gurl if I wanna stay on the planet for the long haul, stay mobile, and agile (for ALL that life has to offer. I mean all) healthy mentally and physically, I need new daily habits. And I need to be even more gentle and loving with myself.”

“I’m 50 but there’s still a sensitive inner child who is always with me, who still needs nurturing, attention, care and unconditional love,” she continued.

“Today I’m telling her, ‘It’s gonna be alright. We’re going to be alright flaws and all.'” Between her beach looks and deepest thoughts, Laverne definitely served in 2022!