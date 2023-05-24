Offset Reveals His Relationship With Cardi B Helped His Kick His Codeine Habit: ‘It Opened My Mind Up’

Offset is once again singing the praises of his wife Cardi B. In a new interview with Variety published Wednesday, May 24, the 31-year-old rapper shared that his relationship with her, and her devotion to him and their family, helped him quit a messy codeine habit. “I put down lean,” he said, referring to the cough syrup mixture also commonly known as barre, purple drank, and sizzurp. It’s sometimes also mixed with hard candy and alcohol. “I was drinking my whole career,” Offset continued. “It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up and putting that message out.”

And he continued his praise for the mother of two of his children and wife of 5 years. “My bestie!” he exclaimed of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win. We are a great team.”

Offset took a step beyond that and proclaimed themselves a power couple. “We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status,” he told the trade publication. “We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

Cardi returned the admiration with praise of her own. “What I appreciate about my husband, is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family,” she explained. “It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.”

And while he is clearly forging ahead after the tragic October 2022 death of his cousin Takeoff, it certainly hasn’t been an easy year for him. The couple was both blindsided and devastated by his death. Still, they take joy in parenting their babies Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1. The rapper happily told the outlet that his little man started dancing before he could walk. “He was just sitting there, dancing!” he laughed. “It’s in their bloodline.”