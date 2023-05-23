Simone Biles Rocks String Bikini On Honeymoon: ‘It’s A Wifestyle’

Simone Biles is living her best married life with new husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast and her man took a mini moon following their recent wedding in Mexico, and she took to Instagram to share a poolside photo from the trip on May 22. In the pic, Simone is wearing a green bikini with straps criss-crossing around her stomach. The two-piece was complete with green and white striped shorts. Simone posed on her knees in front of the pool and palm trees at the resort she and Jonathan stayed in.

“It’s a wifestyle,” Simone captioned the photo, referencing her new title as a ‘wife’ after the wedding. A few days earlier, Simone and Jonathan rocked matching Fendi swimsuits on the trip, as well. In another Instagram photo, Simone cozied up to her hubby while showing off the bathing suits. “Married girl summer,” she wrote.

Simone and Jonathan tied the knot in an intimate wedding in April 22. They had to officially marry in the United States to make their union legal before having their actual ceremony and reception in Mexico two weeks later. The tropical wedding in Cabo was attended by all of their friends and loved ones, including fellow gymnast, Aly Raisman.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of life changes for the duo lately, as Jonathan signed a new NFL contract with the Green Bay Packers on May 12, as well. Simone shared photos on Instagram of the two as he signed the papers. “A slight wedding contract intermission to say GO PACK GO,” she wrote. “So proud of you babe! Here’s to new beginnings! Year 6 LFG!”

Jonathan previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. This new contract means he and Simone will have to re-locate to Wisconsin, at least for the NFL season. Simone and Jonathan met on the dating app Raya in March 2020 and started dating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They got engaged in Feb. 2022 and were married just over a year later.