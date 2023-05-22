Irina Shayk Slays In Sheer Black Bikini While Walking Through A Hotel Lobby During Cannes Film Festival

Irina Shayk slayed a sheer bikini look while strutting through a hotel lobby looking every bit the sexy supermodel!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 22, 2023 11:20PM EDT
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Model Candice Swanepoel is spotted at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Candice wore a 'C bralette' bikini top in surfer stripe colors from her own bikini line, tropicofc. She combined it with a green and red skirt. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel Ref: SPL5486718 180922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards daughter Sami Sheen shows off her assets with a cheeky photoshoot on the beach in Maui today. The "Only Fans" star was spotted on the beach with her sisters doing a photo shoot and taking a dip in the ocean. Richards and her daughters are on a girls only vacation in the islands. Pictured: Sami Sheen BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Shayk it! Supermodel and mom of one Irina Shayk dropped jaws as she walked through a hotel lobby during the Cannes Film Festival wearing…very little. Photos show the mom of one, 37, wearing a tiny, sheer Gucci string bikini top and matching bottoms with a sheer cover up as she runway-walked through the lobby. She finished the look with black stilettos covered with sheer knee-high socks and sheer long gloves, a bejeweled choker style necklace, and a pair of devastating shades. Irina punctuated the glam, barely-there ensemble with scarlet red lipstick and soft curls.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk at the Hotel Martinez in France on Monday, May 22, 2023. (SplashNews)

As it happens, Bradley Cooper‘s impossibly beautiful ex says she’s now, “doing some jobs that I never did when I was 20. Maybe it’s because of who I’ve become,” she told ELLE in a 2021 interview. “I feel more comfortable in my own skin: I love my body. I love to eat. I appreciate food; I appreciate life. I really think that’s what fashion is looking for now.”

And surprisingly, despite the ferociously fashionable looks, she adds that she’s “not a fashion person. I’m a regular girl who is home watching Netflix.” Having seen her recent all-leather look at the iconic international film festival, that’s difficult to believe, but not impossible. She does admit to having a reason for many of her outstanding ensembles, and recently opened up about why she chose that particular look — a criss cross leather top with a plunging low rise leather skirt.

Irina Shayk
SplashNews

“I always look out for young designers, and Mowalola’s last show caught my eye,” she told Vogue in an interview published on May 22. “I knew I wanted to wear and support a female designer in Cannes, and I thought this look would be the perfect fit – it felt special.”

Meanwhile, her personal life seems to be endless fodder for speculation — she was seen hanging out with Titanic heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio at a Coachella party in April. But Irina, who has also been linked to the polarizing Kanye West, isn’t likely to open up too much about her romances — past or present.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, OK?” she told Highsnobiety in September of 2021. “Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad