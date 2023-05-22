Irina Shayk Slays In Sheer Black Bikini While Walking Through A Hotel Lobby During Cannes Film Festival

Shayk it! Supermodel and mom of one Irina Shayk dropped jaws as she walked through a hotel lobby during the Cannes Film Festival wearing…very little. Photos show the mom of one, 37, wearing a tiny, sheer Gucci string bikini top and matching bottoms with a sheer cover up as she runway-walked through the lobby. She finished the look with black stilettos covered with sheer knee-high socks and sheer long gloves, a bejeweled choker style necklace, and a pair of devastating shades. Irina punctuated the glam, barely-there ensemble with scarlet red lipstick and soft curls.

As it happens, Bradley Cooper‘s impossibly beautiful ex says she’s now, “doing some jobs that I never did when I was 20. Maybe it’s because of who I’ve become,” she told ELLE in a 2021 interview. “I feel more comfortable in my own skin: I love my body. I love to eat. I appreciate food; I appreciate life. I really think that’s what fashion is looking for now.”

And surprisingly, despite the ferociously fashionable looks, she adds that she’s “not a fashion person. I’m a regular girl who is home watching Netflix.” Having seen her recent all-leather look at the iconic international film festival, that’s difficult to believe, but not impossible. She does admit to having a reason for many of her outstanding ensembles, and recently opened up about why she chose that particular look — a criss cross leather top with a plunging low rise leather skirt.

“I always look out for young designers, and Mowalola’s last show caught my eye,” she told Vogue in an interview published on May 22. “I knew I wanted to wear and support a female designer in Cannes, and I thought this look would be the perfect fit – it felt special.”

Meanwhile, her personal life seems to be endless fodder for speculation — she was seen hanging out with Titanic heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio at a Coachella party in April. But Irina, who has also been linked to the polarizing Kanye West, isn’t likely to open up too much about her romances — past or present.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, OK?” she told Highsnobiety in September of 2021. “Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”