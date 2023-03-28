Irina Shayk Rocks Black String Bikini In Sexy Photos For ‘Thirst Day’

Irina Shayk showed off her incredibly toned figure in a tiny black string bikini while on vacation in sexy new photos.

March 28, 2023
It’s no secret that Irina Shayk has a stunning figure and she proved that when she posted sexy new mirror selfies on Instagram wearing a strappy black bikini. The 37-year-old model rocked a black string bikini that was crisscrossed around her tiny waist and put her toned physique on full display.

Irina posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Thirst day on a Sunday….” In the photo, her six-pack abs were fully showing while she wore a pair of strappy black bikini bottoms that crossed around her waist and had a keyhole cutout on the front. She styled the bottoms with a matching plunging top that revealed ample cleavage and underboob.

Irina went completely makeup-free in the photos and has her dark hair down and wet as if she had just come out of the ocean. In another post from the slideshow, Irina shared a video where she zoomed in on her incredible figure that showed her abs jutting out.

Irina is always rocking some sort of sexy look and just recently she starred in a new Marc Jacobs spring 2023 campaign when she went topless while wearing nothing but panties for the sexy photoshoot. Throughout the shoot, Irina was pictured lying down on her stomach while topless, and the only thing covering up her bare chest was a pink leather bucket bag from the brand. She threw on a high-waisted black thong on top of sheer black tights and accessorized it with a pair of black heels.

Meanwhile, in another photo, Irina didn’t just go topless, she went completely nude as she posed in a fetal position while wearing nothing but sky-high strappy platforms in white. Wrapped around her bare leg was a white crossbody purse and soaking wet hair and an orange lip tied her look together.

