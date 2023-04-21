Irina Shayk Rocks Leather Short Shorts In NYC With Daughter Lea, 6, After Weekend Away At Coachella

Irina Shayk put on some tiny leather shorts for a walk in NYC with her adorable daughter, Lea!

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk is one hot mama! The 37-year-old model stepped out for a walk in NYC with her daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper on Thursday, April 20, looking every bit the fashionista in a pair of leather short shorts expertly matched with black boots. She finished the look with a Tupac Shakur graphic tee and maroon jacket, and accessorized with giant hoop earrings and a pair of excellent shades for the outing. She held hands with little Leah, her daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, who happily galloped alongside her mom while toting a backpack.

The gorgeous pic comes after Irina was seen chatting up Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio at the high-profile Neon Carnival Coachella party. She also recently shared a series of scorching poolside pics in skin-baring stringy black bikini, proving that she’s still at the apex of her modeling career.

And in a new interview, she talked about continuing to model after becoming a mom with the Silver Linings Playbook actor. “Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] ‘Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are,'” she said in the conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, published on April 20.

“Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think,’Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?’ One voice says, ‘Oh, but people will say, ‘You’re a mother.’ And I’m like,’But what does it mean?'” she continued. “My example is Emily Ratajkowski. She’s always sexy and feminine and all about loving your body. Maybe I’m not so vocal about it, but I’m totally on the same wavelength: You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up.”

Irina and Bradley welcomed little Lea in 2017, and broke up two years later in 2019. Still, they keep their little girl front and center amid rampant rumors of a reconciliation.  “They get together often for their daughter but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a December 2021 report. “If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents.”

