Kate Bosworth Rocks A Bikini & Holds Hands With Husband Justin Long In Cute Beach Photos

One week after Justin Long & Kate Bosworth seemingly confirmed that they're already married, the lovebirds held hands at the beach in photos shared on May 18.

May 19, 2023 12:00AM EDT
kate bosworth pink bikini
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nothing says newlywed bliss like some PDA at the beach! Kate Bosworth, 40, and Justin Long, 44, were the picture-perfect couple on May 18, when the blonde beauty shared a carousel of photos from their recent shoot with Roxy. “#bts on our @roxy campaign shoot some of the best days of my life,” Kate captioned the adorable snapshots. In the first slide, the Blue Crush star rocked a pink floral bikini bottom paired with a cropped yellow t-shirt. Meanwhile, her leading man went shirtless and wore only blue swim trunks.

The couple, who seemingly confirmed they got married during the May 9 episode of the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast, walked hand-in-hand in the sweet candid photo shared via Instagram. Later, in the second slide, Kate held onto a surfboard and gazed off into the ocean in the same pink bikini. In the fifth photo, the Roxy ambassador swapped her swimsuits for a sexy striped body con dress while she leaned on her surfboard.

Many of Kate’s 983K followers took to the comments of the post to gush over her stunning beach looks. “I remember getting into Roxy BECAUSE of you and Blue Crush. I still miss that first bikini I had from them as a teen,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Makes me want to watch Blue crush again! For the fifth time probably.” Meanwhile, one admirer inquired about where Justin’s official Roxy cameo was. “Where’s Justin’s ad with the bikini?!!”, they penned.

Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth’s Roxy 2023 swimsuit campaign. (Roxy; Kate Bosworth x Roxy / MEGA)

The 40-year-old’s behind-the-scenes look from her latest ad campaign comes one week after the Going the Distance star seemingly hinted that he and Kate were already married. “I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” Justin said during the podcast episode. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separate the relationship… But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.” He added, “It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”

kate bosworth & justin
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long seemingly confirmed they got married in May 2023. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Justin’s sweet confession comes just one month after he and Kate confirmed they were engaged during the Apr. 4 episode of his podcast. “I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, ‘Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best,’ and we thought, ‘Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you,’” Justin said at the time. Later that day, his “now-wife” shared a sweet set of photos with Justin to announce the news. “These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He’s going the distance? I’ve got a Blue Crush? He’s just THAT into me? I’ve won a date with…??? Ok you get it!”, Kate captioned the post.

