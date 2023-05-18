Jimmie Allen Apologizes To Wife For ‘Weakness’ After He’s Accused Of Rape: I’m A ‘Victim’ Of Temptation

Jimmie Allen has publicly apologized to his wife following a denial of sexual assault allegations made against him in a lawsuit. The country singer, 37, was accused of raping and sexually abusing a woman over a period of 18 months while she served as a day-to-day manager for him. The unnamed woman spoke about her alleged experiences with the country singer in an interview with Variety, published on Thursday, May 11.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife, Alexis, for humiliating her with my affair,” he wrote in part in an Instagram post on May 18, without addressing the legal situation. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something she did not deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father.” He also called himself a “victim of my weakness.” concluded the statement by writing, “I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you.” Comments on the post were disabled.

The woman, who identified as “Jane Doe” in the court filings, detailed her allegations against Jimmie the same day that her lawsuit was filed. At the time, Jimmie denied the sexual abuse allegations, but confirmed that the two had a relationship, which he claimed was consensual in a statement to Variety. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he told the outlet.

He continued and claimed that the woman came forward with the allegations after their relationship ended. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he said. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The woman in the lawsuit began working with Jimmie in April 2020, and she said she didn’t come forward to her company, Wide Open Music, until October 2022. The country singer exited the management company in late 2022. The lawsuit details many allegations of sexual assault, and it says that the Jane Doe is seeking an undisclosed monetary compensation.

In response to Jimmie’s statement, Jane Doe’s lawyers said that she had tried to meet with lawyers for the country star before filing the lawsuit. “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint,” they told Variety.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Jimmie and his wife Alexis Gale announced that they were separating after two years of marriage, as she’s pregnant with their third child. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” he wrote in an Instagram post in April.