Country Singer Jimmie Allen & Wife Split While She’s Pregnant With Their 3rd Child

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, have broken up after two years of marriage. Jimmie, 36, revealed the news in a statement he shared to Instagram on April 21. The statement also announced their pregnancy. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” the “Freedom Was A Highway” hitmaker wrote.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” Jimmie continued. “In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully ask for privacy during this time.” The announcement came shortly after a person close to the former couple revealed the pair had been “on for the last few months” to TMZ. The insider added that the expecting parents came to the decision that “it’s best for their family that they separate.” Alexis shared the same message on her Instagram account.

The pair share two children: daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, and Jimmie has an 8-year-old son, Ayden, from a previous relationship. They tied the knot on May 27, 2021 after postponing their original wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmie and Alexis originally got engaged on a trip to Disney World in July 2019.

While the couple remains on each other’s Instagram feeds as of this writing, it appears that they have begun to delete traces of their relationship from social media. For instance, in a July 2021 Instagram post following the 55th annual CMA Awards, where Jimmie won the award for Best New Artist, Jimmie gushed that he was so thankful for his wife. “It felt great to have my beautiful wife with me last night. She’s been my rock during this crazy journey. People ask what keeps me grounded, well it’s her,” he penned, per iHeart.

He continued, “I’m gone a lot but her love and support never changes. I’m so thankful to have her in my life. Wouldn’t be here without her. It’s her love and support that keeps me focused and motivated on days where exhaustion is overwhelming.” That caption has since been removed from the post, as seen here.

The pair are fairly quiet about their private life, although they did at one point create social media accounts for their babies and their family as a whole, one of which can be viewed here. However, the accounts have not been updated in years. Jimmie last posted about his family life when raising awareness for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which Zara had when she was just 6 weeks old. The post (seen here) came in Jan. 2023.

In a post from Dec. 2022, he recalled finding out his daughter had been hospitalized with the virus. “When Lexi called me last year to tell me that Zara had been rushed to the hospital with severe respiratory syncytial virus (#RSV) – I felt helpless. I had never heard of RSV. All I knew was that as a parent, this was my worst nightmare,” he penned alongside a video of him and Lexi speaking about their experience with RSV. “I’ve since learned that many parents are not aware of RSV and how serious it can be for babies. I’ve also learned that it’s the leading cause of hospitalization for babies under 1. That’s why Lexi and I are joining forces with Sanofi help educate and empower other parents about this highly contagious virus.”