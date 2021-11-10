CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live

The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!

Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live as more winners are shared throughout the day and evening. Keep refreshing to find out all of the stars who took home honors!

Music Video of the Year

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”

Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Dierks Bentley — “Gone”

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”

Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”

Musical Event Of The Year

Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”

Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Combs

Album Of the Year

Carly Pearce — 29

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album

Eric Church — Heart

Brothers Osborne — Skeletons

Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

New Artist Of The Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)

Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

The CMA Award features performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton and more. The show airs on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.