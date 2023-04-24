Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Pregnant Wife Shares Cryptic Message After Shocking Split

After announcing their surprise split, Jimmie's Allen's pregnant wife shared an eyebrow raising message via social media.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 24, 2023 10:54PM EDT
Jimmie and Alexis Allen
View gallery
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale arrive for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Cma Awards 2019, Nashville, Tennessee, United States - 14 Nov 2019
May be used worldwide until Nov 11, 2021, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: {Photographer Name}/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Josh Brasted/CMA/Shutterstock (11012627b) Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale at "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville. 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Behind the scenes, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Nov 2020
Jimmie Allen, Alexis Gale. Jimmie Allen, left, and Alexis Gale arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Just days after their shocking split, Jimmie Allen‘s pregnant wife Alexis Gale took to Instagram with a cryptic message — though it’s unclear exactly what she meant. Per Us Weekly, the country singer‘s wife took to the platform’s “stories” feature on Monday, April 24, to write, “The silence is loud enough for me,” in white text against a black background.

The simple statement constitutes Alexis’ first message after news of the breakup, which broke on Friday, April 21. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” Jimmie, 36, wrote via Instagram, with Alexis sharing the same statement.

Jimmie and Alexis Allen
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully ask for privacy during this time.” Comments were turned off on both statement posts.

The announcement served as both a split notice and a pregnancy announcement, as fans were previously unaware of Alexis’ new pregnancy. The former couple already share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, while Jimmie shares son Ayden, 8, with a previous partner.

The duo met in 2019, with Jimmie pulling off a romantic Disney World proposal that same year. They secretly wed mid-pandemic on June 18, 2020, with a larger celebration in May of 2021 at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

While their romantic relationship seems to have come to a close, they’ve had no shortage of public affection in the past. “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Jimmie explained to PEOPLE after their engagement. “It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad