Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Pregnant Wife Shares Cryptic Message After Shocking Split

Just days after their shocking split, Jimmie Allen‘s pregnant wife Alexis Gale took to Instagram with a cryptic message — though it’s unclear exactly what she meant. Per Us Weekly, the country singer‘s wife took to the platform’s “stories” feature on Monday, April 24, to write, “The silence is loud enough for me,” in white text against a black background.

The simple statement constitutes Alexis’ first message after news of the breakup, which broke on Friday, April 21. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” Jimmie, 36, wrote via Instagram, with Alexis sharing the same statement.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully ask for privacy during this time.” Comments were turned off on both statement posts.

The announcement served as both a split notice and a pregnancy announcement, as fans were previously unaware of Alexis’ new pregnancy. The former couple already share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, while Jimmie shares son Ayden, 8, with a previous partner.

The duo met in 2019, with Jimmie pulling off a romantic Disney World proposal that same year. They secretly wed mid-pandemic on June 18, 2020, with a larger celebration in May of 2021 at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

While their romantic relationship seems to have come to a close, they’ve had no shortage of public affection in the past. “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Jimmie explained to PEOPLE after their engagement. “It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”