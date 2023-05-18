Garth Brooks, 61, Admits He Once Showered With Steven Tyler, 75, At A Billy Joel Concert

Garth Brooks once lathered it up in the shower with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. The country superstar, 61, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, May 18, that the weird moment between a triumvirate of recording icons happened at a Billy Joel concert. When host Kelly Clarkson began reminiscing about her youthful preoccupation with Steven during a round of Rockstar Roulette, Garth jumped in. “I thought I was gonna marry Steven Tyler,” she said in part. “I showered with him,” Garth simply offered up.

“Did you say I showered with him?” Kelly laughed incredulously. Garth then explained that it all went down in 2008 as both artists were performing with Billy at Shea Stadium in New York before it was torn down. The massive event was called Last Play at Shea Stadium and guest performers in the lineup included John Mayer, Tony Bennett, and more. “I go out there, and I’m late anyway, and they have just the baseball showers,” he said. “And I’m in there showering, and getting ready for the show. And I had soap in my eyes and I look around, and there’s Steven Tyler, and he’s showering too.”

Garth then re-enacted their awkward meeting. “‘Hey, how you doing?'” as the audience erupted in laughter. “And so it was just — how many people get to say that?” Kelly was lightning quick on the uptake. “Well, who knows?” she hilariously quipped. “He’s rock and roll, I don’t know! You might not be so special, Garth.”

Garth is set to begin a landmark Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace, Garth Brooks Plus One, on May 18 — and he plans to make it last. “I plan on being here till they throw me out, so we’ll see how long that is,” he told Good Morning America during a backstage tour on Thursday. “I’m hoping they get something here that they can’t get anywhere else,” he explained. “I think it’s a laboratory, because it’s a no phone, no video policy, which makes me go, ‘Here’s a song I was working on today.'”