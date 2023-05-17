Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger During Shirtless Workout: Watch

Joseph Baena looks so much like his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, and that was even more evident in his most recent Instagram video, posted on Tuesday, May 16. The Dancing With The Stars alum, 25, shared a shirtless workout clip, where he looked so much like his father. At the end of the video, he even struck a pose where he flexed his muscles, which longtime fans of the Terminator star, 75, will surely recognize as one of his signature poses.

In the video, Joseph rocked a white t-shirt for part of it, and then black short-shorts, but he went shirtless for much of the routine, showing off his muscular arms and chiseled abs. The routine was a “Full Body Circuit” workout, and it had a wide variety of options, including pull-ups, push-ups, elevated crunches, and more. He included a full breakdown in his caption.

Besides giving the details of his new workout, Joseph said that he loved doing it, and said he planned on challenging himself to complete all the reps faster. “I always love switching up my workouts every once in a while. Could be trying a new exercise, doing drop sets or even trying a new sport. Today I tried this Full Body Endurance Circuit. It consisted of 6 super sets and totally wore the group out, but also pumped us up!” he wrote. “Completed it in about 1hr 20min, but think I can get a faster time on the next try.”

Besides flexing at the end of the clip, Joseph has paid tribute to his famous father on multiple occasions, including a few times when he was a contestant on DWTS. He channeled his dad’s Hercules look for a routine set to “A Star is Born.” Of course, there have been many times that Joseph has shown off the resemblance in gym photos while flexing like his dad.

Joseph is the youngest of Arnold’s five children, and he’s the only child that Arnold had from an extramarital relationship with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena. Patrick has opened up about what a special bond he shares with his dad in some recent interviews, like when he appeared on the Unwaxed podcast. “I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” he said. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”