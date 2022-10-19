Joseph Baena Admits ‘DWTS’ Has Given Him A ‘New Level Of Confidence’ After Elimination (Exclusive)

At the end of Prom Night on Dancing With the Stars, Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach were eliminated from the competition. The judges chose to save Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, the other couple that landed in the bottom two. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joseph and Daniella about how they felt being sent home.

“It was a big shock and just a lot of emotions running through your head at the same time, but it was so fun being here on the show,” Joseph said. “It was just such a great experience. I had the best time learning from the best coach that I can possibly imagine. Her back must be sore because she carried the team the whole way. We made such a good team. I’m just so happy that I was partnered with Dani. She’s the best. I’m glad that I gained such a good friend out of this.”

Daniella added, “It sucks. But I’m so proud of Joe and what he’s been through and where he’s come from in such a short amount of time. I feel like I turned him into a ballroom dancer. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Joseph, who is a fitness model and actor, admitted that DWTS has given him a “new level of confidence in knowing that I can take challenges on and that I can push myself past limits that I thought that I had. Again, the confidence that this show has given me in knowing who I am and knowing what I want to do, and staying hungry for my passions… it’s amazing.”

Daniella was paired with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son after winning the mirrorball trophy with NBA player Iman Shumpert. Daniella told HollywoodLife that it was “so easy to connect with him because whatever you see is what you get. I appreciate that. He’s also extremely hard-working. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience, to be honest. I feel like we’ve finished on such a high, and I am so freaking proud of how well he’s danced the past few nights.”