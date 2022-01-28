Joseph Baena Poses Just Like Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger While Shirtless At The Beach

Joseph Baena proudly showed off his ripped body as he struck a pose atop an oceanside cliff in a new photo.

Joseph Baena never misses a chance to literally flex his muscles. The 24-year-old looked just like his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, as he flaunted his toned body in a Jan. 28 Instagram photo while shirtless on a cliff. Joseph stretched out one of his legs near the edge of the oceanside cliff, as he held up his arms to show off his monstrous biceps. Joseph’s blue shorts were also pulled up enough to display his leg muscles in the photo. Clearly, Joseph has no days off at the gym!

As Joseph struck his pose, he sucked in his stomach to highlight his burgeoning abs. He also rocked his signature curly brown hair for the picture-perfect moment. “May be a little lighter but I still got the poses down,” Joseph captioned his snapshot. Mario Lopez was among those to compliment Joseph’s fit physique, commenting, “Killin it.”

Joseph is Arnold’s only child with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, whom the actor had an affair with during his marriage to Maria Shriver. In a recent interview on Sophia and Sistine Stallone‘s Unwaxed podcast, Joseph — whose followed in Arnold’s footsteps through working out — revealed that he was “nervous” to create a bond with his dad at first because he had grown up around his mom.

“I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Joseph said on the podcast. “I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,’” he continued. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”