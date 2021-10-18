Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Shows Off His Muscles As He Flexes At The Gym

‘The Terminator’ actor’s look-alike son had his toned body on full-display, as he asked fans and followers for suggestions on what he could be for Halloween.

Beach bod season may be over, but that didn’t stop Joseph Baena from flexing his absolutely ripped body. The 24-year-old bodybuilder showed off his muscles in a Saturday October 16 Instagram post. Joseph looked just like his father Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, during his younger years, with a very similar chiseled physique. Given that it’s nearly the end of October, Joseph also invited fans to guess at his Halloween costume.

In the series of four photos, Joseph showed off some of his different poses, while he was wearing barely anything at a Gold’s Gym. The only clothes he sported were a pair of tiny black short-shorts, showing off his muscular chest. He accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace and an Apple Watch with a black wristband.

While Joseph looked absolutely great, he also joked about people guessing his Halloween costume (spoiler: he doesn’t have one yet), but he also asked what his followers though he should dress up as. “Bet you can’t guess my Halloween costume this year!” he wrote in the caption. “I don’t actually have one but I need ideas.” Given his fit body, Joseph certainly has a number of Halloween costumes to choose from, and they’ll all definitely look great. He could go as just about any superhero or Rocky from The Rocky Horror Picture Show with ease. He could also definitely take inspiration from just about any of his dad’s iconic characters.

The Last Action Hero‘s look-alike son is no stranger to showing off his excellent build. He’s put his washboard abs on full-display while taking various selfies at the gym. He also drew comparisons to his dad’s looks, when he shared a video of himself wearing a black speedo and taking on an early-morning swim in Los Angeles his Instagram back during a rainy day in August.

The father and son have also taken to their social media accounts to show each other love on their birthdays. Joseph posted a photo of him and his dad enjoying a celebratory breakfast, when his dad turned 74 back in July. Arnold shared the same photo (plus a few more) earlier in October to celebrate Joseph’s 24th birthday.