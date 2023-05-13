Kim Kardashian Holds Up ‘Tristan Thompson’ Sign With Daughter North, 9, At Lakers Game: Photos

Kim and North sat courtside with a huge sign to show their support for Khloe's ex at the celeb-packed game on May 12.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 9, were front and center at the L.A. Lakers playoff game on Friday night to show their support for Tristan Thompson. The adorable mother-daughter duo even held up a sign with the NBA star’s name on it, as seen in photos on Instagram here. The father of Khloe Kardashian’s two children would go on to win his big game against the Golden State Warriors.

Looking like a Laker super fan herself, Kim rocked a t-shirt with an image of the iconic actor Jack Nicholson, who is perhaps one of the most famous fans of the storied basketball team. She teamed the sporty look with a set of leather pants and a seriously blinged out necklace. North proved worthy of her fashionista status, as she rocked a Gucci motorcycle jacket, ripped denim and a bejeweled necklace just like momma!

We’ve been loving all of Kim and North’s coordinating outfits as of late. Aside from the courtside show they gave, the darling duo recently had an impromptu photo shoot where they twinned in black leather. “It’s North’s world, I’m just in it,” the makeup mogul captioned the Instagram slideshow.

Kim has been busy supporting the ex of her younger sister, as she has been making quite the presence at Tristan’s basketball games. On April 24, she treated her son Saint West to courtside seats at the Lakers versus the Memphis Grizzlies playoff, and they even sat with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Saint also wore Tristan’s jersey!

It’s beautiful to see the Kardashians come together to support Tristan, as he and Khloe have a complicated history. The pair, who share daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, have had an on-again/off-again relationship since first linking up in 2016. With a few scandals and Tristan fathering another child with a different woman right before they welcomed their son, it’s incredibly inspiring and heartwarming that the former couple are keeping it kosher for the kids.

