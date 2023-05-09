Luann de Lesseps Hoping To Date Kevin Costner Amid His Divorce: ‘He’s My Type’

Luann de Lesseps, 57, would love to be Kevin Costner‘s next love. The Real Housewives of New York star admitted the 68-year-old actor, who is currently going through a divorce, is just her “type,” when she was interviewed at the premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter in New York City on Monday night. She was talking about her dating life with Page Six when the topic of whom she’d like to date came up.

“Kevin Costner,” she said. “He’s so elegant. He’s my type.”

She then brought up his appearance at the Academy Awards last year. “At the Oscars didn’t you think he was amazing? His speech,” she continued. “He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly.”

Luann, who has been married twice in the past, also went on to say that despite her wish, she’s “not dating anyone in particular right now” but is “dating” when she can. “No one to write home about. I wish,” she said.

Luann’s admission about Kevin comes after he was reportedly “stunned” that his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce earlier this month. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the decision and Kevin’s rep confirmed the news a week ago.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Kevin’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement on Tuesday. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine share three children, including Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, together. A few days after the divorce news went public, sources told Page Six that Kevin is still hoping to get back with Christine and doesn’t feel they should go their separate ways. “[Kevin] loves [Christine] and he loves his children. He obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back,” they said.

A different source also recently told People that Christine was having a hard time when Kevin was away for filming a lot. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her,” the source told the outlet. “Christine doesn’t want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn’t happy about it.”