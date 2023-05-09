Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look So In Love Holding Hands On Coffee Date Together: Photos

Even Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck need to start the day with coffee. The famous couple grabbed a cup of Joe together in Santa Monica on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, before they officially got their day started. Jennifer, 53, and Ben, 50, coordinated in denim and sweetly held hands on the outing. While Ben’s a big Dunkin’ guy, it didn’t appear that the couple visited his beloved coffee chain this time.

Jennifer and Ben were dressed pretty well for such an early morning outing. The Shotgun Wedding star wore a long-sleeved black top that she tucked into her pair of high-waisted flared jeans. She also rocked a pair of brown wedges and brown sunglasses. Jennifer carried a stylish Christian Dior handbag and put her her brown hair in a high bun.

As for Ben, he wore a navy blue jacket over a matching shirt with a pair of jeans. The Air director sported a pair of white and blue sneakers. He donned some facial hair including a beard. Ben and his wife ignored the paparazzi as they walked outside and went about their day, with their coffees in hand.

The topic of Ben and Jennifer’s life together has come up a lot lately during Jennifer’s press interviews for her upcoming Netflix film The Mother. During her appearance on The View on May 4, Jennifer gushed over how “amazing” of a father Ben is. The Academy Award winner has three children with his ex Jennifer Garner, and he’s also a stepdad to his new wife’s two kids that she shares with Marc Anthony.

“It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen,” Jennifer said about her husband. “He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune,” she explained. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and he’s so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”

Jennifer and Ben got married last summer after rekindling their romance. The stars were previously engaged in the early 2000s, before they broke things off, and started families with other partners. But they made their way back to each other in 2021 and now they have a beautiful, blended family.