Dianna Agron Responds To Speculation About Her Past Relationship With Taylor Swift: ‘That’s Funny’

Dianna Agron denied that she ever had a “Love Story” with Taylor Swift. For the past 10 years, fans have speculated that Dianna, 37, and Taylor, 33, were more than friends when they hung out in 2011 and 2012, and during that time Dianna appeared in the liner notes for Taylor’s hit song “22” from her album Red. “Me? Oh, if only!” Dianna said about the rumors that she inspired the smash hit song, in a May 7 interview with Rolling Stone. “That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song,” the Glee alum added. “But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

In the interview, Dianna also directly addressed the speculation that she and Taylor were once romantically involved. “That is so interesting. I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny,” she said.

So, there you have it! While Taylor does have a lot of A-list exes, like Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, and Taylor Lautner, now we know that Dianna doesn’t fall on that list. They were friends — and nothing more!

Dianna was asked about the T-Swift rumors one other time before this new interview. It was in 2012, when there was speculation that Dianna and Taylor were in a love triangle with Tim Tebow. Dianna went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time and commpletely shut down the rumors. But she did joke that it would “be juicy” if she was dating Taylor, as the actress blew a kiss to the camera and said, “Hi, Taylor.”

Like Taylor, Dianna is used to speculation about her love life. She’s been romantically linked to Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, and most recently, Bradley Cooper. The Clock star married Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall in 2016 but they separated three years later. They officially got divorced in 2020, after which Us Weekly reported that Dianna “is dating” again after the end of her marriage.