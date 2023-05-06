Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Twin In Purple At Kentucky Derby: Photos

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a day at the races on Saturday, attending the 149th edition of The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Patrick, 27, was enjoying the offseason, with the 2023 Super Bowl Champion and MVP taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of the sporting extravaganza. His better half, Brittany Mahomes, was with him, and together, the couple made a perfect pair.

Patrick was on point for the event in a light blue plaid blazer with purple details. He added a lavender colored shirt and slightly darker purple tie to tie the look together, going full ’70s with a sky blue pair of dress pants. The NFL icon added a camel colored pair of leather oxfords to complete the look along with a pair of sunglasses. Brittany matched her husband in a purple tweed dress by Chanel, that featured a delicate pearl strap on both sides. The gorgeous mini matched her purple tweed Chanel 19 wallet-on-chain bag, as well as her lavender colored lamé sandals. Of course, the stunning blonde added a hat — going with a pink option topped with white and purple flowers.

While the Kentucky Derby has its fair share of footballer fans – Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are frequently spotted at the race – Patrick was actually at the May 6 event to perform a special honor. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was tasted with starting “The Fastest Two Minutes In Sports.” Patrick will give the famous “Riders Up” declaration, the horse version of “Start your Engines.” The past NFL stars given the honor include coach Sean Payton and Teddy Bridgewater.

“Riders Up!’ is the traditional command from the Paddock Judge for jockeys to mount their horses in advance of the upcoming race,” per the Kentucky Derby website. “‘Riders Up’ typically occurs across from Stall 1 in the Saddling Paddock around 6:25 p.m. ET or 19 minutes in advance of the start of the Kentucky Derby. After the command, jockeys receive a leg up on their mounts and immediately turn right to the Paddock Runway, which leads to the racetrack.”

Patrick and Brittany’s appearance comes days after the two appeared at the 2023 Met Gala. Brittany wore a bedazzled white Boss gown, just six months after she gave birth to the couple’s second child. Patrick was dressed in a sleek black tuxedo with a collarless white shirt, a silver chain hung around his neck.

Unfortunately, a bit of drama occurred between the Met Gala and the Kentucky Derby. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, was arrested on Wednesday (May 3) and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, per CBS Sports. Jackson, 22, was arrested over an incident that took place in late February at Overland Park, Kansas. Jackson is accused of assaulting a waiter and restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, who he allegedly grabbed by the neck and forcibly kissed.

Jackson is reportedly familiar with the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, due to a friendship with the owner’s stepdaughter. When visiting, Jackson allegedly shoved a waiter and forced himself on Aspen. Patrick’s attorney, Brandan Davies, denied the allegations in March.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Davies said, per CBS Sports. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”