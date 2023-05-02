Brittany Mahomes Stuns In White Dress For Met Gala Debut With Patrick 6 Months After Baby No. 2

Brittany Mahomes looked gorgeous on her first-ever Met Gala red carpet when she wore a strapless white gown with husband Patrick Mahomes.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 2, 2023 9:04AM EDT
brittany mahomes
View gallery
Kim KardashianThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
RihannaThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Kim Kardashian The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes made her Met Gala debut when she attended the 2023 event celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on May 1. Brittany rocked an off-the-shoulder white bedazzled gown while joined by husband, Patrick Mahomes, just six months after they welcomes baby number two.

brittany mahomes
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala. (Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

For the event, Brittany wore a fitted white Boss gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline that was covered in dazzling silver jewels. The front of the dress wrapped to the side and had a thigh-high slit that revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of metallic silver platform heels and dazzling diamond jewels.

As for Patrick, he looked extremely handsome in a black suit featuring a double-breasted blazer and fitted trousers. Under the blazer, he wore a white T-shirt and he topped his look off with a diamond chain necklace, black sunglasses, and black leather loafers with silver studs.

brittany mahomes
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes attended the 2023 Met Gala just six months after welcoming a baby boy. (Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Brittany and Patrick welcomed their baby son on November 28, 2022, and they shared the news on Instagram writing, “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” along with a photo of their baby’s body from the waist down while wearing pajamas. They continued their joint statement, “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” Patrick is the second child of the happy couple and he is joined by his sister Sterling, who is one and a half years old.

Brittany has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look she recently was out with Patrick when she wore a baby pink two-piece set. She threw on a plunging long-sleeve crop top that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display and she styled it with matching high-waisted cargo pants and a pair of black and white sneakers.

More From Our Partners

ad