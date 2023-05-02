Brittany Mahomes Stuns In White Dress For Met Gala Debut With Patrick 6 Months After Baby No. 2

Brittany Mahomes made her Met Gala debut when she attended the 2023 event celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on May 1. Brittany rocked an off-the-shoulder white bedazzled gown while joined by husband, Patrick Mahomes, just six months after they welcomes baby number two.

For the event, Brittany wore a fitted white Boss gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline that was covered in dazzling silver jewels. The front of the dress wrapped to the side and had a thigh-high slit that revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of metallic silver platform heels and dazzling diamond jewels.

As for Patrick, he looked extremely handsome in a black suit featuring a double-breasted blazer and fitted trousers. Under the blazer, he wore a white T-shirt and he topped his look off with a diamond chain necklace, black sunglasses, and black leather loafers with silver studs.

Brittany and Patrick welcomed their baby son on November 28, 2022, and they shared the news on Instagram writing, “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” along with a photo of their baby’s body from the waist down while wearing pajamas. They continued their joint statement, “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” Patrick is the second child of the happy couple and he is joined by his sister Sterling, who is one and a half years old.

Brittany has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look she recently was out with Patrick when she wore a baby pink two-piece set. She threw on a plunging long-sleeve crop top that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display and she styled it with matching high-waisted cargo pants and a pair of black and white sneakers.