Olivia Newton-John’s Final Recording Was A ‘Jolene’ Duet With Dolly Parton: Watch

Olivia Newton-John left fans with a treasure trove of memories and now, 9 months after her death, she has given them one more. The late artist’s unreleased recordings, including a song with Dolly Parton, were compiled in an album titled Just the Two of Us — the Duets Collection Volume One and launched on Friday, May 5! The two superstars collaborated on their very own rendition of Dolly’s classic “Jolene” for the album, which would be Olivia’s last studio recording.

“My first memory of Olivia was when her song ‘Let Me Be There’ was a hit. I have loved her ever since,” Dolly said in a press release for the album, per People. “We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her. I’ve always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination.”

“My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song ‘Jolene’,” she added. “Olivia, may you rest in peace. You left a spot that no one else will ever fill.”

In a video of Olivia and Dolly’s recording session posted on YouTube, Dolly added, “We’ve always stayed close through the years and I am just so proud to be a part of this duet project that she’s doing.” Olivia had a moment in the spotlight as well, as she gushed, “I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to work with Dolly.”

The album also includes Olivia’s good friend John Travolta lending his vocal talents to “Take a Chance”, Mariah Carey belting out “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and her own daughter Chloe Lattanzi singing “Window in the Wall” with her lookalike late mom.

“After my mom played the song for me, I knew I wanted to record it, not only because it was with my mom but I felt the lyrics and message might help people see things from another perspective,” Chloe said in the press release. “We are all part of the same human race and if we listen to each other, respect each other and love each other — for both our likenesses and our differences — we might just understand each other a lot more.”

Chloe, 37, also penned a heartfelt message at the time of Olivia’s death following the Grease star’s years-long battle with breast cancer. She wrote, “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.”