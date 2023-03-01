Chloe Lattanzi Wipes Away Tears As She Admits She ‘Talks To’ Late Mom Olivia Newton-John ‘Every Day’ In New Interview

Chloe Lattanzi opened up about her mother Olivia Newton-John’s death in a new interview on A Current Affair, on Wednesday, March 1. The singer, 37, said that months after her mom’s passing she still feels her presence and speaks with her regularly. Tears started to well up while she was speaking about how much she misses her mom in the emotional interview.

Chloe opened up about always feeling the late singer wherever she goes, but admitted that she “would love to hold her again” months after her passing. She explained that she mostly spoke to her when meditating and still often went with her when she had a question. “I talk to her everyday,” she said. “She’s always there and I wear her everyday, so her energy is on my body.”

The “Physical” singer’s daughter said she especially felt her mom while she was giving her eulogy at a state memorial in February. She also showed thanks for the outpouring of support that her family received after Olivia’s death at 73. “As soon as I stepped up there I felt my mum come inside of me, my body. I felt her energy … and it was supernatural. The love in the room carried me through that,” she said.

Chloe has paid tribute to her mom on many occasions since Olivia died in August 2022. She recently revealed what her mom’s last words were in an interview with Today. “The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,” she said. “Right before [Olivia] lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

Shortly after Olivia’s death, Chloe posted a video tribute to her and penned an emotional caption honoring her mom. “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend,” she wrote. “I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”