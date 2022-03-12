Dolly Parton Wants Beyoncé To Cover ‘Jolene’ & Make It A ‘Powerhouse’: ‘I Would Love It’

Dolly Parton revealed she’d be overjoyed to hear a ‘Jolene’ cover by the one and only Beyoncé in a new interview.

Is a Beyoncè–Dolly Parton diva off in the works? Actually, just the opposite…apparently, Dolly would “love it” if Beyoncé covered her classic balled ‘Jolene.’ In a new interview with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Dolly shared that she would be more than excited to have Bey turn the song into a “powerhouse.” “Wouldn’t that be killer?” Dolly excitedly questioned Trevor in the new segment.

Dolly visited The Daily Show alongside author James Patterson to promote the duo’s new thriller novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” When Trevor asked Dolly if she’d ever be interested in hearing a ‘Jolene’ cover from Beyoncé, Dolly immediately dove into gushing over the singer. “I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Dolly shared. “That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’” Dolly also shouted out artist Lil Nas X‘s cover of the song, calling it “really good.” “I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us,” she said.

Dolly Parton has never been one for gatekeeping her music; after all, she was the original author of “I Will Always Love You,” now best remembered for the late Whitney Houston‘s iconic rendition. Dolly even shouted out Whitney while thinking about a potential cover from Beyoncé pointing out how much she loves when soulful artists like Whitney can make her “little” songs into big numbers. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’” she shared, “just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses.”

Dolly recently received a shoutout in the form of a cover from none other than Kelly Clarkson, who took on the iconic “I Will Always Love You” in a rousing performance at the ACM Awards, at which Dolly also made her own appearance. After Kelly’s soulful and stripped-down performance, Dolly joined her onstage and shared that Whitney would be “proud” of her performance. “I know Whitney is shining down on us tonight,” Dolly said.