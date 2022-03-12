Interview

Dolly Parton Wants Beyoncé To Cover ‘Jolene’ & Make It A ‘Powerhouse’: ‘I Would Love It’

March 5th 2020 - Country music stars donate time, services and money to assist in Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-158/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 2/17/19 Dolly Parton at the press night for "9 To 5: The Musical" at the Savoy Theatre in London, England, UK.
Dolly Parton and Stella Parton Dolly Parton 'Coat Of Many Colors' documentary screening, Los Angeles, America - 02 Dec 2015
Randy Parton, Dolly Parton and Heidi Parton 'Smoky Mountain Christmas' kick off and debut of 'Glacier Ridge', Pigeon Forge, USA - 09 Nov 2018
Willadeene Parton, Ron Richardson, Dan Jenkins Willadeene Parton, ?Dolly?s sister,? smiles as she poses with members of the cast of ?Big River,? at the Eugene O?Neil Theatre in New York, . Willadeene was in New York to promote her book about the Parton family. Ron Richardson, left, plays the runaway slave, Jim, and Dan Jenkins, right, is Huckleberry Finn in the Broadway play Willadeene Parton, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

Dolly Parton revealed she’d be overjoyed to hear a ‘Jolene’ cover by the one and only Beyoncé in a new interview.

Is a BeyoncèDolly Parton diva off in the works? Actually, just the opposite…apparently, Dolly would “love it” if Beyoncé covered her classic balled ‘Jolene.’ In a new interview with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Dolly shared that she would be more than excited to have Bey turn the song into a “powerhouse.” “Wouldn’t that be killer?” Dolly excitedly questioned Trevor in the new segment.

dolly parton
Dolly Parton opened up on The Daily Show about how she thinks a Beyonce cover of ‘Jolene’ would be “killer.” (John Locher/AP/Shutterstock)

Dolly visited The Daily Show alongside author James Patterson to promote the duo’s new thriller novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” When Trevor asked Dolly if she’d ever be interested in hearing a ‘Jolene’ cover from Beyoncé, Dolly immediately dove into gushing over the singer. “I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Dolly shared. “That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’” Dolly also shouted out artist Lil Nas X‘s cover of the song, calling it “really good.” “I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us,” she said.

beyonce
Dolly said a Beyonce cover of ‘Jolene’ could even compare to Whitney Houston’s iconic cover of ‘I Will Always Love You.’ (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Dolly Parton Then & Now: Photos Of The Country Star Through The Years

NINE TO FIVE, (aka 9 TO 5), from left: Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, 1980, TM & Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection
THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS, Dolly Parton, 1982. (c)Universal. Courtesy: Everett Collection.
THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS, Dolly Parton, 1982. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Dolly Parton has never been one for gatekeeping her music; after all, she was the original author of “I Will Always Love You,” now best remembered for the late Whitney Houston‘s iconic rendition. Dolly even shouted out Whitney while thinking about a potential cover from Beyoncé pointing out how much she loves when soulful artists like Whitney can make her “little” songs into big numbers. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’” she shared, “just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses.”

Dolly recently received a shoutout in the form of a cover from none other than Kelly Clarkson, who took on the iconic “I Will Always Love You” in a rousing performance at the ACM Awards, at which Dolly also made her own appearance. After Kelly’s soulful and stripped-down performance, Dolly joined her onstage and shared that Whitney would be “proud” of her performance. “I know Whitney is shining down on us tonight,” Dolly said.